Gyms prepare for New Year rush

With the New Year upon us, fitness centers are not only prepping for the annual influx of new gym-goers, but also trying new ways to curb the inevitable decline in the months to come.

For Catherine Manning, manager of Snap Fitness in Milton, the first step to maintaining the gym’s client base is understanding why people join in the first place.

She has new members fill out a fitness survey in which they list their goals, reason for joining and past gym experience, among other things.

“I know right off the bat when someone signs up what they want to do, and then I can help them decide what programs and workouts to do,” Manning said.

Other area gyms take similar approaches.

Essex fitness center The Edge also surveys new members, but more casually.

“We do it in conversation,” said Deb Languasco, sales and marketing director at The Edge. “We also offer a fitness consultation when they first join, where they can meet with someone in our fitness department and talk more in-depth about their goals.”

A new wave of gym-goers also means addressing necessary staff adjustments.

Unlike at larger gyms, Sam Orfanidis and Calvin Sanderson, co-owners of the personal training business SPECTAC in Colchester, can’t simply add more staff to cover rising enrollment.

While they are considering hiring more trainers, the business partners currently lead every individual training session and boot camp class at their facility.

“There are some days that Sam and I will be in for about 10 sessions each,” Sanderson said.

Manning is in a similar situation, as she is essentially the only staff member at Snap’s 24-hour facility.

Instead, she fine-tunes the personal trainer’s and class instructors’ schedules to better suit incoming members.

At The Edge, Languasco said staff communication is critical to maintaining a sensible employee to client ratio, especially during busy months like January and February.

“Our front desk managers know our busy time of the year, so they’ll say we need to have double coverage at this point,” Languasco said. “And our training staff knows to expect more fitness consultations this time of year.”

Being a larger gym, Languasco also said clients often have to use overflow parking during peak gym hours.

Although all the three facilities differ slightly in their approach to handling new clients, they agree that making a personal connection with members is key in ensuring they continue their workout routines.

At Snap, Manning uses what she calls an “engager” to let clients know she cares about their progress. She calls, texts, emails or otherwise checks in with them for six weeks.

This process, Manning said, allows her to give meaningful feedback and make suggestions as to how members can continue to strive to meet their goals.

Although the SPECTAC duo doesn’t experience as big of a drop-off in membership as larger fitness facilities as the year progresses, Sanderson said being personal trainers gives them more opportunity to get to know their clients personally.

“Gyms that are based off membership, their business model is designed, for better or worse, to get people in the door,” he said. “We have more touch with our member base, so we have a smaller rate of attrition.”

Along those same lines, Manning and Languasco agreed having a personal trainer, which both The Edge and Snap offer, or working out in groups can make members feel more inclined to stick with their workout routines.

“To know that you have someone waiting for at the club, it’s really motivating for people,” Languasco said.

Manning said Snap is now organizing small group workout classes for five to eight people, which would cost less than one-on-one training.

“You’re getting that individual attention but in group setting,” she said.