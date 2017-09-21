Gratton case moves toward trial

The state’s case against a Georgia man charged with second-degree murder trudged along Tuesday morning when Ethan Gratton, 27, made a brief appearance in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division.

Gratton is accused of shooting two men outside his home in early January after a driveway dispute turned violent. Police say Gratton killed 57-year-old David Hill and critically wounded 27-year-old Mark Brito, both of Fairfax, who were logging in the area.

A gainfully employed college graduate with no criminal record, Gratton was released on $10,000 bail in April after Franklin County Judge A. Gregory Rainville determined he posed no danger to society as a whole.

Rainville also considered medical records submitted by Gratton’s defense team that showed Gratton sustained head trauma during the physical fight that occurred before the shooting.

In his release order, Rainville expressed uncertainty that state prosecutors could prove Gratton acted with intent – a necessary component of the felony charge – given his concussion. A lack of witnesses to the shooting compounded further uncertainty over whether Gratton acted in self-defense.

As ordered, Gratton remains in his parent’s custody until trial and is prohibited from possessing or using firearms, alcohol or drugs.

Gratton appeared in court Tuesday for a status conference, flanked by public defenders Steve Dunham and Rosie Chase. His parents were positioned a few rows behind him; on the other side of the room sat Hill’s friends and family.

Following a Sept. 1 deposition deadline, Gratton’s attorneys indicated they’d completed half of their interviews and had yet to depose two Vermont State Police detectives.

Dunham said he also needed written copies of some of the state’s evidence, including EMT sheets and Hill’s autopsy report. He agreed he could tie up the loose ends in 30 days, after which Gratton would reappear for “a more meaningful reset.”

Rainville agreed, setting a discovery conference for the end of October. Judge Martin Maley will preside then.