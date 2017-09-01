Gov. Scott fills Milton House seat

Gov. Phil Scott has appointed 29-year-old Chris Mattos to be Milton’s newest state representative, he announced in a press release Friday afternoon.

Mattos, a Republican, fills the seat vacated by fellow Republican and former Rep. Ron Hubert, joining House Minority Leader Don Turner to round out Milton’s representation in the Chittenden-10 House district.

“Chris is a life-long Vermont and Milton resident and will represent his community well in the legislature,” Scott said in a statement. “As a graduate of UVM with a background in financial services and business planning, Chris will bring good perspective and experience to the legislature as we work together to grow the Vermont economy.”

A 2011 University of Vermont graduate with a bachelor’s in business administration, Mattos is also a senior financial specialist at UVM Medical Center and a real estate agent at Century 21 Jack Associates in Milton.

“I’m honored to have the opportunity to serve the residents of Milton and look forward to working with my fellow legislators and Gov. Scott,” Mattos said in a statement. “As a real estate agent, I have witnessed firsthand the difficulty for people to obtain a house at a price they can afford, which is fundamental to our quality of life. I look forward to working on economic development and other issues in Montpelier this winter.”

Hubert, who held the seat for nearly a decade, resigned July 1 with a year left of his term. The 64-year-old Middle Road Market owner cited a long, tough session and desire to slow down and focus on his business among his reasons for resigning.

Mattos will have the guidance of a seasoned pro in seatmate Turner, who’s represented his hometown since 2006.

“It’s an honor that I get to work alongside Don, just because he’s been down there so long and has so much to offer, and he’s done a lot for the town,” Mattos told the Independent early Friday evening. “I hope to be able to follow in his footsteps.”

Mattos has known Turner for much of his life, having worked with Turner at Century 21 more recently. Simply growing up in town also affords Milton youth that opportunity, as Turner historically wears myriad hats, including that of fire and rescue chief, developer, realtor and, now, interim town manager.

It’s that last hat that will soon shake up Milton’s spot in Montpelier even more: By 2019, the town will likely have entirely new representation as Turner, the town’s sole finalist for the permanent town manager position, said he does not intend to run for reelection after completing his term.

Until then, though, Mattos will work with Turner in a new capacity as seatmate.

“It will be great to see the influence he has [on] the Republican party and the State House at large, and just be able to learn from that and be a part of it,” Mattos said.

In June, Hubert told the Independent stepping down in the middle of his term would give his replacement a chance to “get their feet wet” before deciding whether to run again for the next biennium.

“Both of us leaving at the exact same time would leave a huge void for the town of Milton,” Hubert said then.

Mattos will head to Montpelier when the new session begins in January. He’ll be among the most youthful legislators in the House – Rep. Ben Jickling (I-East Randolph) currently holds the title for youngest in that chamber at age 22.

Mattos hopes to be a voice for his generation in the State House, currently dominated by older lawmakers. He’s seen Vermont’s so-called “brain drain” up close and personal with his college friends, many of whom left UVM and the Green Mountain State entirely for post-grad work.

“I’ve been lucky enough right now to be able to stay in Vermont and get a good job and be able to have this opportunity,” Mattos said.

He attributes that in part to his own conservatism, though he differs there from many of his peers: The Pew Research Center found just 22 percent of millennials, the youngest adult generation of which Mattos is part, identify as Republicans. Compare that to 34 percent who identify as Democrats and 41 percent who, like Jickling, call themselves Independents.

“It all hinges back on the economic development … I’m conservative in my everyday life,” Mattos said. “You’ve gotta be able to balance everything.”

When it comes to other issues, though, does Mattos fall in line with his more socially liberal peers?

“I’m kind of open to hearing all different angles,” he said. “Both sides of the House, all parties – I’m happy to listen to anything that’s brought forward and take it in. I don’t hold a strong stance.”

Mattos’ appointment maintains the House’s status quo of 53 Republicans – enough to deny Democrats a supermajority, as the last veto session proved, but still a relatively narrow margin in the 150-member body.

Mattos said he’s most excited to work alongside Turner, learn from other legislators and serve the governor. The appointment represents his official entry into politics – a rather high-pressure foray – as he hasn’t so much as served on a board before. When Hubert resigned his seat, though, Mattos expressed interest in the vacancy.

“I really just wanted to be able to get involved, not only for the town of Milton but for the state of Vermont and bring forth my ideas on the future,” Mattos said.

That led to involvement with Milton’s Republican Party chapter, including being brought into meetings this summer, he said. Next, his name was floated to the governor, who called him in for an interview.

“He’s a great guy and made it feel like I was just talking to a friend that I knew for a long time,” Mattos said of the experience. “Real easygoing, and it helped calm my nerves for sure.”

The newcomer impressed Scott enough to earn his appointment – a feat Mattos calls “an honor.”

Now, his neighbors, teachers, friends and customers become his constituents. He’s reluctant to detail future campaign plans, preferring to experience his first term before committing to a decision to run again in 2019.

“I’m just honored to be able to do it at this point in my life,” he said.