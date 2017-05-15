Gerald Grenon

GRAND ISLE – Gerard J. Grenon, 74, died peacefully at his home, with his loving family by his side, following a courageous and short battle with cancer.

Jerry was born Jan. 2, 1943 in Barre, the son of Raoul and Agnes (Jacques) Grenon. He grew up in Burlington and graduated from Rice High School in 1960. On July 13, 1968, he married Bette Jane Mongeon at the Cathedral in Burlington. He earned his bachelor’s then master’s degree from the University of Vermont. He was employed as a cost forecaster for General Electric and General Dynamics, from where he retired following 38 years of employment. Jerry was also a member of the Vermont Army Guard.

Jerry loved being in the outdoors, whether hunting, gardening or golfing. He was an avid New York Yankees fan, spending some time in the winter with Bette in Tampa during spring training. He assisted at many church masses and funerals. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Jerry is survived by his wife, Bette, of over 48 years; by his sons Jason and wife, Kristin, of Chichester, N.H.; Jeremy and wife, Sherri, of Grand Isle; and Jared and wife, Amy Fox of Milton; by his grandchildren Matthew, Ashton, Daniel, Aaron and Samuel; by his brothers Ronald, Leo (Marie) and Brian (Debbie) Grenon and by several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Phil, in 2016.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in his memory made to Our Lady of the Lake Parish, 501 US RT 2, So. Hero, VT 05486. Visiting hours will be held Tuesday, May 16 from 4-7 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton. A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Wednesday May 17 at 11 a.m. in St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in So. Hero by the Rev. Thomas Nadeau. Burial will follow in the Grand Isle Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.