Georgia sets tax rate

Georgia’s 2016-2017 tax rate is down about a third of a cent from last year despite the town adding an extra $100,000 for legal fees.

The selectboard set the town tax rate at $0.2745 at its Aug. 8 meeting, a $0.0033 decrease, or about 1.2 percent, from the 2015-2016 rate.

Homeowners will be taxed $1.6145 per $100 of assessed property value. That includes the town portion plus the school’s base homestead tax rate of $1.3385 (up from last year) and the $0.0015 voter-approved exemption for disabled veterans.

At $1.6 million, the actual dollar amount to be raised by taxes has increased due to an additional $100,000 to account for unbudgeted legal fees. The extra cost is a result of the ongoing Georgia Fire Department personnel battle, a six-month saga now making its way before the Vermont Labor Relations Board and – plaintiffs hope – a federal court judge.

The conflict began in March when six Georgia firefighters were terminated for refusing to sign a new department confidentiality agreement, which they contended was too vague and far-reaching, effectively restricting their constitutional rights.

Through their attorney, they said as much in a complaint to the VLRB and a July 1 suit against the town filed in U.S. District Court.

After all six appealed their dismissals to the selectboard this spring, the board voted in June to reinstate four and uphold the terminations of the two more senior members, Chris Gonyeau and Heather Grimm. Legal fees continue to climb as the town defends itself against the former employees’ assertions.

“That’s essentially what we’re doing, is defending ourselves,” selectboard chairman Chris Letourneau said on Tuesday morning. “We have to defend ourselves.”

But thanks to increased cell tower revenue and a boost in the grand list, which currently sits at nearly $5.9 million, taxpayers won’t have to absorb the added costs on the town side.

An August 9 visit to the town offices found treasurer Amber Baker stuffing tax bills. She echoed Letourneau’s later statement, noting the town’s hands were tied, as it is obligated to respond to any legal complaints.

Baker added if the town doesn’t end up spending the entire $100,000, taxpayers would see a refund.

At last week’s meeting, selectboard members discussed their desire to be up front with taxpayers about the added cost.

“I’d rather answer that question and have people observe it now instead of stepping up at Town Meeting,” Letourneau said. “Let’s put that out there. We’ve tried to be as transparent as humanly possible through all these processes.”

Taxes are due Thursday, Oct. 17.