Georgia sets tax rate

Posted on by

Georgia’s Selectboard set the town tax rate at $0.2750 on Monday night, a 1.8 percent increase over last year.

The municipal portion accounts for about $10 of homeowners’ tax increase in 2017-2018, treasurer Amber Baker said.

Added to the school’s base homestead rate of $1.3565 and the $0.0020 veterans’ exemption – both also up from last year – homeowners will be taxed $1.6336 per $100 of assessed property value to cover the $1.67 million budget approved at Town Meeting.

For a $400,000 home, that translates to about a $75 increase on tax bills. The most recent median sale price of a home in Georgia was recorded at $260,248; a home with that valuation would see a $50 tax increase for 2017-2018.

The homestead rate grew by 1.8 percent this year, and the veterans’ exemption – a 2009 voter-approved measure to partially exempt disabled veterans from property taxes – increased by $0.0005.

“We have no say on the local agreement,” Baker reminded the board on Monday night. “There’s nothing we can do about that; the voters voted it in.”

She attributed that increase to more development in town: This year, taxes will raise an additional $12,129 to cover partial exemptions for four more veterans.

Added development is also to thank for growth in the grand list, though, which currently sits at nearly $6.1 million – up from about $5.9 million this time last year.

Overall, the total residential tax rate with town and school portions combined is up two cents from last year’s $1.6145; residences account for 77 percent of Georgia’s property, the town plan shows.

At $1.8155, the non-residential tax rate grew by $0.0447 – about 2.5 percent – from 2016-2017.

Georgia has traditionally enjoyed one of the lowest tax rates in Franklin County, despite having a higher median home price than neighboring communities. At budget time earlier this year, Baker said the selectboard takes pains to keep a tight rein on town finances.

“The board really tries to be very understanding of peoples’ needs and that things are tight,” she said then, calling the $0.0006 municipal tax rate increase “phenomenal.”

Up by just 1 percent over the prior year’s spending, this budget accounted for added police presence – the town nearly doubled Franklin County Sheriff’s coverage – and modest increases for parks and recreation, land conservation and improvements to the veterans’ monument.

Taxes are due in Georgia on October 16.

News stories brought to you with support from: