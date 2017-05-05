Georgia mother arrested after “menacing” incident

Police have arrested a Georgia woman they say drove her car at a pair of juvenile siblings last month.

Jill Steele, 39, was cited with careless and negligent operation and simple assault by menace last Wednesday after an April 18 incident, a Vermont State Police press release said.

Investigation into an allegation of assault between two juveniles revealed Steele, the mother of one, was involved. Police said Steele drove her vehicle “with careless and menacing operation targeting the other juvenile male and his juvenile sister” last month in Georgia.

Steele was released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on June 12.