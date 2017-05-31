Georgia man, MVU teacher denies sex-related charges

A Georgia man and former Missisquoi Valley Union high school teacher pleaded not guilty to charges of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child and sexual exploitation of a child in Franklin County Superior Court on Tuesday morning.

Darren Haynes, 47, faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted of both felony charges.

Police arrested Haynes on May 26. According to Northwest Unit for Special Investigations Detective Trooper Drew Cota’s affidavit, Haynes did not deny the allegations.

Haynes allegedly rubbed a 15-year-old MVU student’s leg and slapped her buttocks, and, later, attempted to entice her into performing a sexual act, court documents say.

NUSI’s investigation followed a report to the Vt. Department for Children and Families this March, though the alleged incidents occurred between 2015 and 2016, court documents say.

Haynes allegedly purchased gifts for the student and told her he would date her if she were older, according to Cota’s affidavit.

The victim told NUSI that Haynes sexually harassed her while she was in ninth grade, according to the affidavit. She was flattered and developed a crush on Haynes, but she also noted she was in a “vulnerable stage,” court documents say.

The girl called Haynes a friend in whom she could confide. She began doing so via Facebook, Snapchat and email.

She also told investigators Haynes would rub her shoulders in class, when she was seated in a position preventing the rest of the class from seeing.

The victim told investigators Haynes once asked her if the shoulder rubs and an incident where he allegedly slapped her buttocks during an after-school program made her uncomfortable. She told police she said it did.

The girl also sent pictures of herself, clothed, to Haynes, and he responded with crass comments, the affidavit says.

Finally, she said Haynes told her he was in love with her. After she didn’t reciprocate, he began messaging the victim’s younger sister on Facebook and also “hit on her mom a few times,” the affidavit says.

Investigators also interviewed another former MVU student, who immediately suspected the matter in question concerned Haynes, police said.

The second student said Haynes bought her hot chocolate, called her beautiful and once picked her up to crack her back. She also told investigators she knew Haynes communicated with other female students online as well, police said.

NUSI investigators surreptitiously recorded a social media conversation between Haynes and the first girl, which continued for three-and-a-half hours, according to Cota’s affidavit.

The sexually explicit discussion then switched to Snapchat, “because ‘I figured if we’re going to talk about what you want to talk about, we should do it here,’” the affidavit says.

Snapchat messages disappear after being sent and received.

When NUSI investigators interviewed Haynes, he said “he knew it was wrong to have these types of conversations with a 15-year-old female” and was “sorry that things went too far,” the affidavit says.

A judge ordered Haynes released on conditions to not contact the victims or girls of a similar age, to stay away from schools and to stop using social media.