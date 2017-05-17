Georgia man cited for negligent operation

A Georgia man was arrested following an incident with a box truck April 26 on Milton’s Interstate 89, Vermont State Police said in a press release.

James A. Robbins, 56, was cited for careless and negligent operation after officers observed his black sedan traveling south behind a box truck in the left lane then change lanes without a signal, speed up and make another lane change in front of the truck, the release said.

The operator then applied the vehicle’s brakes aggressively, police said, causing the truck to veer into the center median and hit the rumble strips to avoid a collision with Robbins’ sedan.

Robbins is scheduled to be appear in Chittenden County Superior Court – Criminal Division July 25.