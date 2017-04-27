Georgia man brews first-place winner

Ted Ortiz Y Pino was prepared to concede to his homebrew competitor last week.

He knew the India pale ale his fruit sour was up against was a tasty one, and he was content with the journey and experience Make the Cut Homebrew Challenge provided.

But when 6 p.m. on Monday, April 17 came around and texts bombarded his phone during a doctor’s appointment, he found out conceding wasn’t in his future: He had won.

“I was definitely surprised to win, but it feels great,” Ortiz Y Pino said.

IPAs, he said, are popular and trendy beers, and beating one was hard to conceive.

With sours up and coming, he’s excited to hopefully inspire others to expand their palates, he said.

Ortiz Y Pino, a seven-year home brewer, concocted his fruit sour, “Squeeze The Day” at his Georgia home in January and entered it into the Make the Cut Homebrew Challenge soon after.

Hosted by Farrell Distributing, St. Alban’s brewery 14th Star and Winooski’s Beverage Warehouse, the challenge lets brewers see how their blends stack up against other homebrews and popular Vermont beers, 14th Star brewmaster Dan Sartwell told the Independent earlier this year.

During the challenge’s voting period, “Squeeze The Day” and “Disco Montage” — Chris Kesler of Jericho’s New England IPA — were on tap at numerous local restaurants and available for tasting at Beverage Warehouse. The winner was announced live on WCAX Channel 3’s 6 p.m. newscast.

Now that Ortiz Y Pino claimed the winning title, he’ll meet with the brewers at 14th Star to map out logistics for brewing a production sized batch of his fruit sour on site. This will be a similar version of the 120-gallon batch he and Kesler each brewed at 14th Star for the voting round.

Being a part of the production at the brewery is a great learning experience, Ortiz Y Pino said. The process is strikingly similar to his at home, but scaled up with specialized equipment, he said.

His beer, which uses clementine, orange, grapefruit and lemon peels, will then be canned and sold at craft beer stores statewide. Select bars and restaurants will also serve it on tap. Come July, it’ll be featured at the Vermont Brewers Festival in Burlington.

The contest was a competitive one: Over 1,000 ballots were cast, and Ortiz Y Pino slid into first place by just 19 votes, according to the contest’s Facebook page.

The competition, though, was friendly, he said. Before the vote period began, Ortiz Y Pino went to Kesler’s homebrew site to brew a batch together. It was Kesler’s first-ever sour brew.

“Hopefully just putting something out there that people haven’t had before or isn’t necessarily wide spread, it’s just a good feeling to have people inspired by what you do,” he said. “Hopefully I inspire people to try something new.”

Since his passion came to life in 2010, Ortiz Y Pino thought of going professional. This win brings that dream to the forefront, especially after seeing the real deal at 14th Star.

“Maybe this is really something I should do,” he said.