Georgia man arrested for violating order

Vermont State Police arrested a Georgia man last week for violating an order against stalking or sexual assault, a press release said.

Police received a report of the alleged violation in Georgia around 3 p.m. on April 5. Five days later, they located and arrested James LaChance, 43, who also had another active arrest warrant, the release said.

LaChance was processed at the VSP St. Albans barracks and lodged at Northwest State Correctional Facility on $2,500 bail. He is due to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on April 17.