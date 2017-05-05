Georgia man arrested for domestic assault

Vermont State Police arrested a Georgia man for domestic assault on Thursday evening, a press release said.

Police responded to a scene in Georgia for an active domestic situation and witnessed an ongoing verbal dispute between two parties. Troopers arrested Ernest J. Mead Jr., 38, after observing “visible injuries and verbal statements,” the release said.

Mead was lodged at Northwest Correctional Center on $5,000 bail. He was scheduled to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division Friday.