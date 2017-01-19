Georgia incumbents, newcomers consider run for office

Georgia voters can expect some new names on their Town Meeting Day ballot this year.

For the first time in 15 years, voters will elect a new town clerk – current clerk Laurie Broe, who took over for former clerk Judy Greene upon her retirement in 2002, is retiring.

Broe worked in the town offices more than a decade before that, beginning as bookkeeper, payroll officer and selectboard clerk in January 1989.

Right now, there’s a two-way race to succeed her; Cheryl Letourneau and Mari Jo Hanbury have picked up petitions, town officials confirmed.

Wife of selectboard chairman Chris Letourneau, Cheryl Letourneau is a former Georgia school trustee. Hanbury was elected to a town auditor position last Town Meeting Day.

The Georgia Selectboard makeup will also shift this year as incumbent Paul Jansen confirmed he won’t seek re-election for his one-year seat.

“I think everything runs its course,” Jansen told the Independent. “I’ve served the town for a number of years, and I think it’s always good to have new blood and fresh ideas and new energy … I may take some time off and end up coming back, but for right now, I think it’s time for new sets of eyes to be looking at the issues of the town.”

A contest is expected for Jansen’s vacant seat and selectwoman Tara Wright’s expiring one-year term.

Officials said Wright has a petition for the open three-year seat currently held by selectman Ric Nye; Nye did not respond to inquiries on whether he will seek reelection to his three-year seat or a vacant one-year spot.

Candidates will face competition from at least one other contender in David Vincent, who has waged unsuccessful bids against incumbents for the last several years.

Vincent confirmed last Friday he intends to run for the three-year seat “so I can accomplish something … only because [in] a year there isn’t much you can do,” he said.

“It’s time for a change,” Vincent added. “We’ve got to think of the future … I’ve been talking to a lot of people about things.”

If elected, he hopes to continue the town’s efforts to keep the tax rate low, he said.

More names are circulating for selectboard spots, but town officials say no other petitions have yet been filed.

On the school board, incumbents Kate Barnes and Meghan Sweeney’s one-year seats are up; Barnes has a petition to run again for her spot, and Sweeney did not respond to the Independent’s inquiry by press time.

Treasurer Amber Baker is running for another three-year term to handle the town’s finances. Franklin County Sen. Carolyn Branagan is also seeking another year as school and town moderator.

Officials said planning commissioners Tony Heinlein and Maurice Fitzgerald have each sought petitions for four-year spots on that board.

The deadline to file petitions for local office is January 30 at 5 p.m. Candidates must obtain at least 30 signatures of the town’s registered voters and can request petitions from the town clerk or online at the secretary of state’s website.