Georgia crash leads to DUI arrest

A single vehicle crash in Georgia last week led to a Burlington man’s DUI arrest.

Police arrested Austin Sloan, 22, for driving under the influence and careless and negligent operation on April 8. Investigation revealed Sloan drove his 2002 Volvo V70 off the roadway on Route 104A near the intersection of Arrowhead Lake Road. A press release said Sloan traveled into a ditch and crashed into small trees.

Vermont State Police, Georgia Fire Department and AMCare ambulance service responded to the crash around 5:30 p.m. last Saturday and found Sloan’s car on the edge of the westbound lane of traffic with significant front-end damage.

Sloan agreed to standardized field sobriety tests, and his preliminary breath test registered a .191 percent BAC, the press release said.

He was processed at VSP’s St. Albans barracks and released on a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court – Criminal Division on May 30.