GEMS board OKs $12.5 million proposal for FY18

Despite a lower operating budget, Georgia’s tax rate will increase by 2.83 percent in fiscal year 2018 should voters approve the school board’s $12.5 million proposal.

Voters will consider the budget on Town Meeting Day, as school trustees unanimously approved sending the proposal to the ballot at their last meeting on January 3.

The plan represents $13,778 in per pupil spending, a 3.33 percent increase over last year. Though the overall budget is down more than $630,000 in FY18 – nearly half a percent – the tax rate won’t reflect that decrease due to shifting net expenses and revenues from the Georgia budget to the Franklin West Supervisory Union budget, business manager Chris Sumner said.

The plan satisfied board members’ requests for a budget that kept the tax rate increase below 3 percent. High school tuition costs were again lower than anticipated this year, Sumner said, and the district is now responsible for 12 fewer students than last year, both contributors to budget surpluses in recent years.

Sumner said there aren’t many changes in this year’s budget. The overall breakdown includes about $144,000 in bond debt service for the HVAC project voters approved in 2015, $12,500 for carbon filter replacement, an increase in Georgia’s FWSU general assessment – due to enrollment percentage increase within the SU, Georgia now pays 38 percent instead of 37; that’s $12,654 this year – and $8,200 for the ski program parents showed up in force to support last year when continued funding was uncertain.

The second grade teacher position added last year to address larger class sizes will be moved to the middle school as an interventionist position, Sumner said, bearing no cost to taxpayers. Elementary school principal Steve Emery said third grade is already equipped to handle the incoming bubble year with literacy and math specialists.

The board agreed to return the maximum amount possible of FY17’s surplus – about $100,000 – to help offset the FY18 bottom line.

First, though, board members wondered if using the surplus would impact future budget stability. Some raised concerns about having fewer surplus dollars to carry over next year, causing a larger tax rate increase than taxpayers would then be used to.

“Next year we won’t have as much of a surplus to use,” Sumner confirmed. “If we added another [$100,000 from this year’s surplus], that might help even it out.”

While board members agreed this idea might be prudent, they also worried about how taxpayers would react to a 4 percent increase in per pupil spending if they didn’t roll the surplus over right away.

“If we try to hang on to it, it just looks like you’re trying to pad the budget for the future,” board member Fred Grimm said. “Yes, it makes sense, but at the same time, it’s hanging on to money that somebody could say, ‘I’m struggling to make my taxes and you’re just sitting on my money.’”

Fellow board member Ben Chiappinelli agreed returning the money now would likely sit better with taxpayers.

“There’s something really nice about the clean blanket statement of, ‘we’re putting all the surplus back in,’” he said. “Once you start talking about, ‘we’re giving most of it back but we’re holding a little bit,’ people will get itchy … we don’t gain enough from it financially that it’s worth [saving].”

Grimm acknowledged a larger savings might be a different conversation, “but you’re not really saving money, you’re just pushing the ball down the road,” he said.

“And you don’t know what the road’s going to be,” FWSU superintendent Ned Kirsch added.

About $41,000 of the surplus was also transferred to the capital improvement reserve fund, which the board draws on for large-scale or unexpected projects without bonding or needing separate voter approval.

That fund is essentially maxed out because of a voter-approved cap that prevents it from growing past 5 percent of a year’s budget; because of this, the board couldn’t realize more than the $41,000 savings from its surplus.

Town Meeting Day voters denied a ballot item to remove that cap last year by 121 votes.

Though the reserve is fully funded now at around $455,000, middle school principal Frank Calano said he anticipates using about $155,000 for fire alarm work.

Board members were happy with the budget’s 2.83 percent tax rate increase; two months ago, they expected a much higher number and were preparing to make tough cuts.

In November, Sumner reported a 2.22 percent increase in elementary education and a nearly 9 percent increase in high school costs, leaving the total budget increase at just under 4.5 percent.

High school costs decreased in time to finalize a lower budget, but the scare nonetheless sparked a conversation on the true cost of school choice, something residents fiercely advocated to maintain over the last year of Act 46 merger discussions.

Then, Chiappinelli said the board would need those same passionate school choice proponents to, in turn, support the higher budget. Sumner said the board should make clear to taxpayers that keeping high school choice, where tuition costs are uncontrollable locally, could result in elementary school cuts.

In November, the board directed Sumner to find a budget with a less than 4 percent increase; she said this would necessitate cutting $65,000 – roughly equivalent to one teacher position.

Sumner hoped to reflect that reality by separating the budget into elementary and high school cost breakdowns in the town report. She was thwarted by a change in special education assessment that prevented separating costs by grade level; to the board’s relief, reduced high school costs in December lessened the previously assumed burden on the budget.