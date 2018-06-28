MILTON – Gary Lee Jennings, 67, died peacefully Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Gary was born April 27, 1951 in Burlington, the son of the late Sidney and Emma (Hallock) Jennings.

He worked for the Town of Colchester Highway Department for 42 years where he enjoyed spending time behind the wheel plowing snow. Gary enjoyed hunting, fishing, tinkering on cars, NASCAR, the Boston Red Sox, tilling the land and spending time with his dog, Ginger.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda (Ploof) Jennings, of Milton and by his children James Jennings and his wife, Renae, of Kalona, Iowa; Vickie Elwood and her husband, Bill; Kelly Irwin and her husband, Shawn; and Craig Jennings and his wife, Christine, all of Milton; by his 12 grandchildren Emma, Caroline, Connor, Colin, Kyle, Caleb, Trevor, Brady, Alana, MacKenzie, Kira and Jacob; by his brother Lawrence “Bucky” Jennings of Richmond, by his sisters Virginia “Ginny” Morgan and her husband, George, of Richmond; Shirley King of Milton and Rita Parker of Colchester; by his mother-in-law, Pat Manley, of South Hero and Florida; his sisters-in-law Bonnie Yarnell and friend George of Hinesburg and Marilyn Godin and husband, Paul, of Florida and Vermont; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Gary was predeceased by his brother Frank Jennings, by his father-in-law, Abe “Bill” Ploof; and by his brothers-in-law Francis King and George Parker.

Memorial contributions in Gary’s memory may be made to the National Wildlife Federation, 11200 Wildlife Center Dr., Reston, VA 20190

Gary’s family wishes to thank the oncology department at the UVM Medical Center and the Hospice Team of the VNA for the kind and compassionate care extended to him during his illness.

Visiting hours were held Tuesday, June 26, 2018 from 10 a.m. to noon at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton followed by a time of remembrance at noon. Burial immediately followed in the Riverview Cemetery in Richmond.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.