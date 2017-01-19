FWSU, board agree on health care

GEORGIA – Concessions by both sides allowed the Franklin West Supervisory Union Education Association and the FWSU board to move closer to a deal on a new teachers’ contract last Tuesday evening.

FWSU board representatives agreed to parts of the education association’s health care proposal, which includes coverage for 80 percent of the premium for a gold plan, plus a health reimbursement account to cover a large portion of teachers’ out-of-pocket costs.

In return, the association agreed to strongly consider the board’s salary proposal, which stands at salary increases of 2.08, 2.45 and 2.96 percent in each year of the three-year contract, with a base salary of $40,300 in year one.

The teachers had asked for an average 5.12 percent salary increase per year.

In the previous meeting December 13 in Fletcher, the FWSU board took issue with the teachers’ failure to include both the salary and health care proposals mapped together in a comprehensive grid. But last week in Georgia, board representatives opened the meeting by offering the HRA, as opposed to its initial proposal for a health savings account.

In an HRA, money is deposited into an account managed by the school district, and any money not spent is returned to the district. Both accounts, said FWSU business manager Chris Sumner, have their advantages and drawbacks.

Teachers in the supervisory union – which servers Georgia, Fletcher and Fairfax – prioritized health care premiums and out-of-pocket expenses, as plans offered by Vermont Education Health Initiative will almost certainly cost more over the next three years.

“There are unknowns in both proposals,” education association member Karen Lehning said. “Lump sums can jump. What our plan has that yours doesn’t do is people don’t have to make health choices.”

Lehning said with their plan, teachers wouldn’t have to consider foregoing coverage for themselves or their families due to cost.

Before the first caucus session of the meeting, teachers were asking for full coverage of the $5,000 maximum out-of-pocket costs in a gold family plan. Lehning suggested data shows very few people use that $5,000 max, but Sumner cited data showing most families do.

After caucusing, the teachers backed off the request, modifying their proposal and expressing appreciation for the HRA offered by the board.

Board members stressed they still need to see the teachers’ entire proposal, including salary grids, to go much further.

But with both sides agreeing to a percentage of health costs rather than the lump sum initially offered by the board, the risk in the rising health care costs are shared, education association members argued.

“It’s a moving target. No one knows what the future will hold,” board representative Carl Laroe of Georgia said.

But he added that if the board concedes in health care, teachers have to move toward the board’s salary goals; the sides remain relatively far apart.

“It’s a bigger deal for us,” Laroe said. “We’re quite a ways apart on that.”

The sides will reconvene Wednesday, Jan. 25 at BFA-Fairfax for the fifth of seven scheduled negotiation meetings, all held in public.