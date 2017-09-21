Friends for (after)life

Cemetery committee seeks to form fundraising arm

Up a windy, rutted road and behind a rustic stone wall lies Miltonboro Cemetery, home to some of Milton’s oldest headstones.

Many of the grave markers, some dating back to the early 1800s, are covered in moss and lichen; still others have toppled to the ground, an unfortunate yet common sign of age.

“When a lot of these families are no longer around … you go in and find a number of stones that are cracked or broken,” Milton Cemetery Advisory Committee member Jim Ballard said.

The trend is true of Miltonboro but also Milton Village Cemetery, the town’s largest graveyard that’s the final resting place of many town forefathers. It’s a pattern Ballard wants to change with a new group, tentatively called Friends of Milton Cemeteries.

Though the group’s formation is still in its infancy, Ballard’s been working on the idea for the last year with the town’s cemetery committee. That group formed last year, shortly after the town took ownership of Milton Village Cemetery from its private cemetery association.

First incorporated in 1860, the association struggled to land in the black and still pay for mowing – a massive task with so many plots and trees to maneuver around.

So while the town picked up those costs, it’s still difficult to find cash to do major cemetery projects, like fix a fence or clean those ancient stones, work known as perpetual care. That’s where Ballard sees the Friends stepping in.

“Everybody wants the cemetery to look nice, especially at Memorial Day or Decoration Day,” he said. “And that’s the other part of this – the Friends would be not just Milton people; it could be anybody.”

Ballard said already, tourists and descendants of Milton’s eternally resting alike come to town from Iowa to California to Canada to find gravesites – he knows, because as Milton Historical Society’s official historian, they call him for help.

In a way, Ballard sees cemeteries as unlikely candidates to boost the town’s economic development potential.

“I don’t know the numbers [of travelers], but it’s more than we think,” he said. “People are coming. They’re staying in the area, and they’re doing research.”

Town manager Don Turner agreed.

“Cemeteries are very important to many people, even from people who don’t live here,” he said. “It would be great to work with an organization that has a mission to help upgrade and improve [them].

“Without an organization such as the Friends, there’s not a lot of momentum in decisions of who’s going to do what for the cemeteries,” he added.

Public works supervisor Dustin Keelty seconded this, saying the town’s fiscal year 2018 $29,350 cemetery budget only goes so far. About $24,000 of that pays a mowing contract for seven of 11 town graveyards.

The Village Cemetery Association once quoted a fence fix at $30,000 and additional tree care at up to $24,000. A past project to clean stones only restored so many with the group’s limited funds, Keelty said.

Ballard envisions the Friends of Milton Cemeteries to function similarly to many libraries’ Friends groups, which, in Milton, hosts an annual raffle to support MPL programs. He’s proposing it fall under the historical society’s nonprofit umbrella but remain a separate fundraising arm, much like the General Stannard House Committee that’s aiming to save the Civil War hero’s Route 7 home.

He doesn’t have a fundraising goal, saying once formed, the Friends would take any amount to help its mission.

But with all the causes out there, why would someone choose cemeteries?

For Ballard, they’re a physical representation of Milton’s history that the Friends can help preserve.

“Everybody’s got their hand out, but at the same time, I think we have to keep going back to what perpetual care is and what it does,” he said.

Ballard’s own interest started in his boyhood, when he’d follow his grandmother across the tracks behind Milton’s old creamery, down to the Milton Village Cemetery, a bundle of white lilacs in tow. Year after year, they’d make their pilgrimage, cleaning around the graves as they went.

Back then, he thought it was a chore but sees it much differently now. He hopes Miltonians will, too.

“That’s something that’s important,” he said.

The Milton Cemetery Advisory Commission will discuss the formation of the Friends of Milton Cemeteries on Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. at the Milton Historical Society Museum, 13 School St. in Milton. Call Jim Ballard with questions at 893-7734.