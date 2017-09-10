Four-hour standoff ends in arrests

A man and woman were arrested in Milton on Friday evening after a four-hour standoff with police, a press release Sunday said.

Officers responded to a Route 7 apartment just after 10 p.m. September 8 for a report that Robert Walker-Brazie, 27, was there with 25-year-old April Gutkopf despite court-ordered conditions to stay away from her.

Gutkopf told officers Walker-Brazie was not there and closed the door, though officers could see him hiding under a bed. He came out and told police he would not leave. Both he and Gutkopf began threatening they would stab and kill the officers if they made entry, the press release said.

Milton police secured a perimeter around the residence and obtained a search warrant for Walker-Brazie’s arrest. Over the next four hours, police unsuccessfully attempted to reach a peaceful resolution with the pair, who had barricaded themselves in the apartment, police said.

Eventually, the Essex Police Tactical Team and officers from Colchester Police Department assisted Milton officers in making entry. Police said Walker-Brazie remained aggressive and had to be subdued with a Taser.

Milton Rescue evaluated him for minor injuries before he was lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility on citations for resisting arrest, criminal threatening and violating conditions of release. Those conditions stem from prior arrests for domestic assault, assaulting a police officer and resisting arrest, police said.

Gutkopf was cited for hindering law enforcement and resisting arrest, for which she’ll enter a plea in Chittenden County criminal court on September 28, police said.