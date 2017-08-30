Forum addresses hazing, bullying, harassment

Milton School Board held a long-awaited community forum Monday addressing student safety, but the agenda omitted racism, a topic the public has demanded the district address over the last three months.

“I’m disappointed,” Katrina Battle, Milton Inclusion and Diversity Initiative founder, told the Independent. “You can’t tell what brought us here by looking at the agenda.”

Organized just before the new school year began, the forum addressed hazing, harassment and bullying. These topics have a history in Milton, Battle admitted, notably the 2014 football hazing scandal.

Still, community members believed racism needed to be specifically addressed. This led residents and parents Rick Dooley, Christine Vaughn, Kathleen Kelly and others to voice their concerns for the absent agenda topic during the “sharing ideas” segment at the forum’s end.

But first, mediation expert and moderator Susanne Terry introduced guidelines, and Angela King, the district’s designated hazing, harassment and bullying contact, defined the three terms and summarized mandated reporting procedures.

Disconcerted, Battle – who is fighting to rid discussions on race of their stigma – remained silent for the first meeting in months.

Administrators promoted the high school’s “buddy system,” where each student designates a safe contact. Though not yet in effect at the middle or elementary school, admins said they hope to instill it across the district.

Harassment, King said, is an incident of verbal, written, visual or physical conduct, “based on race, creed, color, national origin, marital status, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability.”

Having heard this presentation multiple times before, Dooley was met with an abounding applause when he questioned why the majority of the forum was dedicated to topics other than the district’s lacking racial awareness, leadership and cultural competency.

Many residents asked for proof of the district’s progress in improving diversity and equity, though principals had already outlined their plans to better their school environments.

Elementary school administrators said they’re networking with other schools in the region, “creating equitable opportunities” for all students in response to a cultural audit performed by Dr. Anthony Muhammad, making their website more diverse and having cultural trivia during morning announcements.

Middle school co-assistant principals said they’re increasing communication between faculty and parents, celebrating student accomplishments and creating a “comprehensive experience” for all kids.

High school co-principal Mary Jane Stinson held a book in hand titled, “Cultural Proficiency,” as evidence of their work to dissect Muhammad’s audit results and address equity gaps.

Director of student services Tim Dunn also presented about discipline procedures for students with behavioral challenges and how students with disabilities are affected.

Still, residents pushed for action plans to be documented for public knowledge.

One community member, who works for the Burlington School District, said MTSD should implement a diversity and equity initiative similar to BSD’s. Superintendent Ann Bradshaw agreed, saying she’d reach out to the neighboring district Tuesday.

She also said faculty and staff will take part in a half-day course with Burlington’s Peace and Justice Center on talking to kids about race. Recognizing the concept is more than a one-day conversation, she said the district is focused on taking “next steps.”

The board’s newest trustee, Michael Joseph, asked for an outline of the workshop to ensure it meets the community’s requests.

Once the forum concluded, trustees continued with regular board business. Trustee Cathy Vadnais was appointed vice-chairwoman, filling Karen LaFond’s former role. LaFond resigned earlier this month.

Nearing the four-hour mark, trustees entered executive session for the second time Monday. By night’s end, the board named MHS physical education and health teacher and boys hockey coach Trevor Wagar as interim athletic director for the 2017-18 school year.

During open session Monday, Joseph responded to Dooley’s question about how the public can hold school leadership, particularly Bradshaw, accountable.

Joseph said he’s quickly learned the district’s hiring policies are weak and need updating — something the board has since publicly recognized after fallout over the AD position ignited earlier this summer.

“Everyone’s looking for the same outcome,” Joseph said.

He challenged Milton to not only align itself with Burlington’s diversity work but also to outdo it.

“I’m raising the bar,” he said. “We’re gonna do it — and I’m confident that we’ll do it.”