Former teacher joins Georgia School Board

Last Tuesday, early education teacher Andrea Milne resigned from Georgia Elementary School. Moments later, she joined the school board.

At its last meeting of the school year, the board appointed Milne to fill the vacant one-year term left by former trustee Meghan Sweeney, who did not seek re-election this Town Meeting Day.

The board’s three-month struggle to find interested applicants culminated in impromptu interviews at last week’s meeting. Milne and GEMS substitute teacher Cathy Yates both answered board members’ questions before they entered a closed session deliberation and returned with their decision to appoint Milne.

First, though, trustees and Franklin West Supervisory Union superintendent Ned Kirsch discussed potential conflict of interest given Yates’ status as a frequent sub and Milne’s intent to begin subbing next year. Vermont statute says, “A member of a school board may not be regularly employed by the school district.”

GEMS contracts with third-party recruiter Kelly Services to hire most of its subs, though, meaning those teachers are not technically employed by the district. Kirsch, who sought clarification from the state before last week’s meeting, advised board members that would leave them in the clear.

However, FWSU hires some subs directly, including for early education, the main office, nurse’s office and planning office. For those positions, Kirsch said, the key word in the statute is “regularly” – meaning if someone subs only periodically, their eligibility wouldn’t be affected.

“I think they way they were trying to interpret ‘regularly’ was someone who works here all the time,” Kirsch said.

Board chairman Carl Laroe wondered about potential gray area – for instance, how many days a week must someone sub to be considered a regular employee?

Kirsch said the board could seek a waiver from the state – a provision of the same statute grants the commissioner discretion over “employment of a specific individual as a substitute teacher, coach or supervisor of extracurricular activities … in circumstances in which the school district or supervisory union is unable to hire another qualified person through no fault of its own.”

The board’s own conflict of interest policy is less explicit, calling only for board members to recuse themselves from votes or discussions when a conflict or the appearance of a conflict arises.

That’s defined as “a situation when a board member’s private interests, as distinguished from the board member’s interest as a member of the general public, would benefit form or be harmed by his or her actions as a member of the board.”

Kirsch didn’t foresee any conflicts with the two applicants, though, noting they “are not regularly employed by the school district.”

Still, to be safe, board members directed Kirsch to seek the state waiver for Milne’s appointment.

Before rendering their decision, trustees quizzed the candidates, who were initially hesitant to “go up” against one another and vouched for the other’s qualifications.

Milne said her regular attendance at board meetings – she’s only missed one in the last year and a half, and even paid for a babysitter last week so she and her husband could attend – piqued her interest in joining the ranks.

“I’ve seen what you guys do, and I feel like I’m drawn to it,” she said.

She added her experience as a teacher, parent and community member would make her a good “bridge” between various factions; plus, she said, she could offer an early ed perspective.

Yates also said her experience as a sub in all grade levels would be an advantage; she specifically pointed to concerns with teachers’ happiness in the middle school, noting she’d heard complaints from some educators.

“I just want to see the school represented in a way that’s realistic of what’s actually happening within the school. I think that’s what I bring to the table,” she said. “I want to see things brought to light that maybe are in the shadows right now.”

Milne said she hadn’t heard the concerns Yates raised; she said the board is “thorough” and demonstrates good communication with administrators.

Laroe said that communication is how the board informs its decisions.

“Obviously we sit on a board, we don’t sit in the school. And I don’t want to sit in the school, cause that’s not my job,” he said, noting bringing teachers’ issues directly to the board would likely prove ineffective. “There’s a proper channel that has to be followed.”

Yates said her concern was just one example on the spot and reflected her desire to ensure the board is told “all of the information” in a given situation. If appointed, she hoped to balance her role as a voice for teachers on the board and, conversely, a board representative for teachers who raised concerns in school.

For her part, Milne offered the issue of an increasing number students and lack of space – while Vermont sees declining student populations statewide, Georgia is one of few communities with growing classrooms.

“I keep hearing, ‘oh, this is a bubble class,’ and ‘that’s a bubble class,’ and it’s like, well, you’ve got a lot of bubble classes coming in,” Milne said. “You need more room, and how are you going to address that?”

Both candidates expressed long-term interest in the position when trustee Ben Chiappinelli said the board would be in the same position next Town Meeting Day when terms expire.

Though the board settled on Milne, members praised both women for their aptitude in answering queries on the spot before an audience.

“Thank you for volunteering,” Chiappinelli said. “It’s been like pulling teeth to get somebody in here, so thank you very much.”

The Georgia School Board meets next at its annual retreat in August. The next regular board meeting is Tuesday, Sept. 5 in the GEMS library.