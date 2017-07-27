Food shelf sparse during summer months

Last week, Milton Family Community Center food shelf posted a photo to social media portraying near empty shelves, a chilling thought to the organization that distributes up to 180 bags of food every month.

But within 24 hours, the shelves transformed from bare to bounteous.

When food shelf coordinator Cheryl Alwine puts the word out about donations, she said she normally gets a good response, but this one blew her away.

“It was just immediate and overwhelming that people came in with bags of food and so forth so quickly,” she said. “It was really neat and encouraging.”

According to Alwine, bare shelves are a common trend during summer months. With kids on school vacation, many families are traveling, and the giving spirit of the winter holiday season subsides.

Colchester community food shelf president Marcia Devino said she sees the same trend.

Summer months are tougher for some families, too, because children who normally receive breakfast and lunch at school instead rely on the shelf. Lunches are also available through Milton’s free lunch program, which serves meals at the Herrick Ave. school, Milton Public Library and Birchwood Manor.

A town over, the Colchester summer lunch program at Malletts Bay Congregational Church provides each family in need with a bag containing enough food for five days of lunches for each child in the household.

During the holiday season from October to December, Devino and Alwine said generosity and goods like pasta, tomato sauce, canned vegetables, soup and more flood their shelves.

That supply lasts until March or April, Alwine said. Once it diminishes, sometimes folks require a little reminder the need is still there – almost more prevalent than before.

Alwine stressed that even though MFCC’s shelves filled up last week, the new collection will only last about a month or so. She encourages people to keep donating, whether it’s dropping off items at the Villemaire Ln. building or in the donation boxes at Hannaford.

“The need is constantly there,” she said.

Devino agreed, explaining while the Colchester site didn’t see as big of a decline in available food as Milton did this summer, local food shelf organizers are eager for fresh produce. Last week, a couple onions sat on an otherwise empty shelf, ready to be replenished.

Recognizing this year’s growing season is on the slower side, Devino said she hopes the next few weeks bring in a bounty of vegetables like carrots and zucchini from local gardens. The more healthy foods the non-profits can provide their clients, the better, she added.

Fresh fruit is also of interest. During the school year, the Colchester shelf receives leftover fruit from the middle school, but lacks the juicy treats come summer months when they’re in season in Vermont.

Alwine said Milton is seeking bounty from local gardens as well. Bringing perishables toward the beginning of the week is more effective for distribution, both women said.

In Colchester, the food shelf has served an average of 230 people per month in 2017. Each client, or family, is given an assortment of foods, mostly non-perishable.

Because electronic benefit transfer cards, or food stamp benefits, can’t be used to purchase hygiene items like toilet paper, laundry detergent and feminine products, Devino said the organization does its best to have such commodities on site.

Last week’s surge in Milton saw a nine-roll toilet paper donation, meaning nine people get a lucky surprise in their bag this month, Alwine joked.

Pasta and sauce were two popular donations last week, Alwine added, so people looking to take part could fill a separate void and purchase canned soup or cereal. Fridays are bakery days at the shelf, where bread and desserts from Hannaford and Madeleine’s Bakery are displayed for clients to enjoy.

Those who visit the Milton location are gifted a food bag once a month, though two different bags are distributed. One consists of food from the Emergency Food Assistance Program, which delivers a varied collection of food each month from the federal government. The other mixes together what community members donate.

According to Alwine, families qualify for TEFAP based on the size of household and total household income.

While clients are encouraged to only visit the shelf once a month, Alwine said MFCC tries not to turn people away. Both she and Devino said residents can receive food from Burlington’s Chittenden Emergency Food Shelf and from some local churches.

Last week’s Facebook outpour showcased the power of social media in today’s society, Alwine said, noting she limits her posts to avoid overwhelming the community. Devino shared the same sentiment, saying she finds Front Porch Forum to be a successful outlet.

“It’s easy on a day to day basis not to think about it,” Devino said.

Like Alwine, she virtually reminds people every so often when goods are needed most.

The Colchester Community Food Shelf is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and Wednesdays 3:30-6 p.m. Miltonians can drop off donations at the Milton Family Community Center, Monday through Friday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. or while grocery shopping at the Milton Hannaford.