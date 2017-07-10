Flora Winterbottom

MILTON, VT/ SOUTHFIELD, MA – Flora (Dolly) A. Winterbottom, 92, died peacefully, surrounded by family and friends, on Thursday, July 6, 2017. Dolly was born Sept. 10, 1924 in New Rochelle, NY., the daughter of Albert and Minnie (Plassmann) Gagg. She attended Wilton Schools, Staples High School and Danbury Teachers College.

Dolly worked at Boston Public Library for a short time before meeting Bob Winterbottom, whom she married in April 1946. Dolly and Bob settled in Clayton (Southfield, Mass.) in 1958. They were members of the Umpachene Grange No. 269, a communicant of the Christ Trinity in Sheffield and a faithful member of Curves. Dolly would have said she was “mostly a housewife,” but those who knew her knew she drove a large paper route for the Berkshire Eagle for 13 years and then worked as a clerk in various pharmacies until she retired. One of Dolly’s talents was the ability to make friends; another was the lost art of letter-writing. She was famous for her letters and cards. And who can forget all those blueberry tea cakes?

While spending winters in Milton, Dolly settled into this community meeting new people – attending the United Church, going to book group at Milton Public Library and eating at her beloved Milton Diner. She made friends and loved people, adopting Judy Perry and Sheryl Prince as second daughters. She would often meet us at the supper table, bursting with news of who she saw and what they said. Dolly was an easy woman to share.

She is survived by her son, Bob Winterbottom, and wife, Mimi, of Mill River, Mass; by her daughter, Patti Godburn, and husband, Art, of Milton; by her grandchildren Gretchen Ball and husband, Burt, of Great Barrington, Mass.; Miska Dinelle and husband, Jason, of Ludlow, Mass.; Mitchell Godburn of Winooski and Karrie (Godburn) Lahue and her husband, Reagan, of Colchester; by her great-grandchildren Avery, Aidan, Chloe, Julia, Grace, Cassandra and Jacob; by her brother, Albert Gagg, of Suffield, Conn.; by her nieces and by her very special godchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Robert, in 2006.

Dolly’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Dr. Gordon Powers for his superb care and to the VNA Hospice Team for its compassion and knowledge: you know who you are Betsy, Melinda and Cassie. And we will never know how to thank Rosie Towne for her timely arrival and help.

For those who wish, memorials in Flora’s name may be made to the VNA Hospice Team, 1110 Prim Rd., Colchester VT 05446.

Per Dolly’s wishes, there will be no visiting hours. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on July 15 at Christ Trinity Church in Sheffield, Mass., with burial following in Fern Cliff Cemetery in Hartsdale, N.Y. at her family’s convenience.