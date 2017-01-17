Firefighters accept offer of judgment in federal lawsuit

The embroilment around a contentious Georgia Fire Department confidentiality agreement appears to be winding down as two former firefighters accepted a formal offer of judgment, ending the federal lawsuit they filed against the town more than six months ago.

Heather Grimm and Chris Gonyeau accepted the town’s offer of $60,000 for attorney fees, reinstatement to the department and rescinding of the confidentiality agreement that sparked much of the conflict.

The offer of judgment comes after a long battle between a contingent of the volunteer fire department and Georgia’s administration. It largely began in the fall of 2015 when six firefighters took issue with the agreement meant to limit first responders’ social media activity; the six were eventually terminated for their refusal to sign the document.

Four were reinstated on June 2 after two months of appeal hearings and more than 25 hours of testimony before the selectboard.

The board upheld the termination of the two most senior appellants, Gonyeau and Grimm, citing their tenure and previous leadership positions as reasoning for more serious sanctions.

The two argued their firings were retaliatory for challenging GFD leadership and raising safety concerns, charges the town flatly denied. Through their attorney Ted Hobson, they filed suit against the town on July 1, arguing in U.S. District Court that their dismissals violated their constitutional rights.

The litigation crawled through the federal court system for the last six months with the case set for mediation on January 27. After months in discovery with both parties submitting several disclosures, the court assigned Middlebury attorney Michael J. Marks as early neutral evaluation mediator in December.

A notable change came earlier this month when Hobson resigned from the case. After accepting a position with Vermont’s new attorney general TJ Donovan, Hobson left his private practice and transferred Grimm and Gonyeau’s case to attorney John Franco, court records show.

An employment law specialist with a solo practice in Burlington, Franco has over 35 years of experience litigating “everything from insurance claims to equal pay issues,” his website says.

Franco’s first real foray into the case is negotiating its conclusion. Just days after the court granted Hobson’s motion to withdraw as attorney, Franco accepted the town’s offer of judgment on behalf of his new clients.

“My two clients are looking forward to being back with the fire department, and we want to go back on a positive note,” Franco said. “We don’t want any recriminations or anything; we want to move forward.”

Franco cited a Dec. 15 U.S. Court of Appeals Fourth Circuit decision that ruled a Virginia police department’s social networking policy was unconstitutionally overbroad. The court awarded judgment to the defendants – two police officers disciplined for violating the policy with posts on their personal Facebook accounts – and held the department’s policy was “a virtual blanket prohibition on all speech critical of the government employer.”

“That was a significant decision,” Franco said. “I think that really informed a lot of the reasons for the town’s offer of judgment.”

Town attorney James Carroll of the Middlebury firm Carroll, Boe & Pell wouldn’t say whether any particular case did in fact inform his client’s decision, citing attorney-client privilege, but did say, “there are a lot of cases out there that deal with this, and they don’t all go one way.”

While logistics are still being determined, Grimm and Gonyeau are set to return to GFD’s ranks after completing necessary training requirements within 180 days of accepting the offer.

The agreement also stipulates any and all references to the disciplinary proceeding be removed from the plaintiffs’ personnel files. Beyond the $60,000 for legal fees, Grimm and Gonyeau will also be entitled to back pay from March 1, 2016, as determined by the town administrator. Finally, the confidentiality agreement will be rescinded.

Carroll couldn’t comment on “the specific mechanics” of the agreement but did confirm the judgment’s stipulations wouldn’t have any direct bearing on the town’s tax rate.

Georgia Selectboard vice-chairman Matt Crawford confirmed the town’s insurance carrier, Vermont League of Cities and Towns, covered the offer’s $60,000 in attorney fees along with the cost of Carroll’s work on the case.

As for the policy at hand, Carroll said the town remains committed to ensuring first responders are not dispersing the confidential and sensitive information they’re privy to on the job.

“I certainly would not be surprised to see a renewed effort to come up with a policy that really works well,” Carroll said, noting such a document would likely be tailored to the town’s needs.

“The town’s offer was very generous, and it was a recognition that there is a very significant civil rights issue here,” Franco said.

However, the offer of judgment reads, the offer “is not to be construed as either an admission that the defendant Town of Georgia is liable in this action, or at the plaintiffs … have suffered any damage.”

Rather, it is meant to resolve all claims in the action “for compensatory damages, statutory damages, attorney’s fees, litigation expenses and costs of suit,” the document states.

Separately, Grimm and Gonyeau filed an unfair labor practice charge against the town with the Vermont Department of Labor in late April, asserting violations of their rights of free speech and to engage in concerted activity.

The offer of judgment made no mention of those claims or the status of that filing. Town attorney Joe McLean, who’s handled the labor charge, could not be reached for comment by press time.

Franco drew a distinction between this case’s resolution and the majority of other civil suits, which typically settle out of court. Because this is a formal offer of judgment, it will be entered into the court record as such – meaning it’s a decision, not a settlement, and also remains public, as opposed to settlements’ normally confidential terms of agreement.

Though Franco acknowledged he wasn’t privy to any “bad blood” during the proceedings, he said his clients are ready to return to work.

“We need to move forward,” he said.

Carroll agreed.

“Good, bad or otherwise, it’s been an ordeal,” he said. “The town is definitely looking to close that chapter and move ahead and get back to providing services in the best possible way it can.”

Though a handful of veteran firefighters resigned during the conflict, GFD has since added “a number of new well-qualified members,” Crawford said.

“In what has been a tumultuous year for the Georgia Fire Department, the men and women who serve on the department have shown extraordinary dedication and professionalism,” he added. “There’s a palpable sense of commitment from Chief [Keith] Baker and his department. We’re now in position to focus positive energy on this tremendous town asset.”