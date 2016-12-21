Finding Milton’s hidden Christmas tree

“You’ve gone too far.”

After 40 minutes of scouring Milton for the hidden “Charlie Brown” Christmas tree, I was relieved by the subtle hint.

I glanced down at my car’s thermometer: 8 degrees.

Idling in the Dunkin Donuts parking lot on Route 7, I clutched my phone in one hand and a pen in the other.

“OK,” I said to a fellow reporter on the other end. “Give me one more tiny hint.”

* * *

Late Monday morning, I set out determined to find the 4-foot soft pine without any clues.

I left the brown loafers I usually wear sitting by the door, laced up my favorite pair of boots and tossed a winter hat into my computer bag.

On my way out, I took an extra gulp of hot coffee.

I wasn’t exactly sure where I was headed, but I knew I would recognize the tree when I saw it. A few days beforehand, my editor had showed me a photo of the tree on Facebook adorned with a single red bulb.

Kneeling proudly next to it was a smiling young girl in a pink snowsuit.

Later on, I would find out she is the daughter of Chris Taylor, the Milton man who started the hunt for the “Charlie Brown” tree.

“With the all the craziness going on in the world, we figured this would be a good time to spread some Christmas spirit,” Taylor told me.

Milton community members agreed.

After posting the photo of his daughter next to the tree on Milton’s private page, Taylor received an outpouring of enthusiastic support and interest in the project via comments on the photo.

Together, Taylor and his daughter choose the tree because it was close to the roadside along their normal trek home from work and school.

“I wanted it somewhere pretty close to downtown,” Taylor said.

I was also reassured by a conversation I had with Nicole Van Harreveld, a Milton resident and veterinarian, who found the tree on her first try.

She saw the same picture I had, grabbed a peach-colored bulb from her basement, and set out to find it.

“I’m a geo-cacher, so it piqued my interest,” she said.

She was careful not to spill any sensitive information but assured me it wasn’t impossible to find as long as I didn’t go looking for it at night.

“It may just take a little bit of luck,” she added cheerfully.

* * *

On the first leg of my journey, some of Van Harreveld’s luck would have served me well.

As I headed across the Milton-Colchester border, my first thought was to search in a residential area – perhaps near a school or tight-knit neighborhood.

To the dismay of a throng of drivers behind me, I puttered slowly into town and hung a sharp right on to Villemaire Lane.

From there, I traversed an unfamiliar network of narrow back roads, passing by the Milton Historical Society on School Street and Milton Elementary School on Herrick Avenue.

I jotted down short-hand notes at stop signs and scanned front yards for petite, decorated evergreens.

“We wanted to fit the Charlie Brown style,” Taylor had told me.

Eventually, I found myself on a long stretch of Middle Road. The speed limit jumped from 40 to 55, and two-story colonials quickly faded into sprawling farms.

My stomach sank. This couldn’t be right.

I veered off the next right-hand turn onto Cobble Hill Road where I pulled a K-turn that earned me a few unfriendly hand gestures from a man in a silver pickup.

After a 10-minute drive back to downtown Milton, I used my get-out-jail-free card and got the “tiny hint” that would shift the search’s momentum in my favor.

“It’s on a street that ends in ‘berry,’” my colleague told me.

* * *

I hung up and found a list of every street name in Milton on the town’s website.

After jotting down a few that matched the description I was looking for, I scanned a map online and noticed a small sub-section of town where a cluster of “berry” roads intertwined.

For the sake of adventure and those who seek it, I won’t give away the exact location of Milton’s “Charlie Brown” tree. However, I will say that in the latter portion of my excursion a glint of red light in the tree line caught my eye.

I pulled my car to the side of the road and stepped out, hastily unpacking the small golden-colored bulb I had tucked in my camera bag that morning.

Wading cautiously into a snow bank, I trudged a few feet and crossed over the frozen sidewalk.

On the outskirts of an undeveloped lot, I added ornament number six to Milton’s “Charlie Brown” tree.