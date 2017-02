Junior Mike Ferro earned two championships in last Saturday’s Division II indoor track and field state meet at Norwich University, winning the 1,000-meter run and joining with Jake McNeil, Michael Outama and Zach Popke for the 4×800-meter relay title.

Milton also took the state title in the 4×200 relay, running Carson Bianchi, Jarek Cyr, Emilio Desouza and Nick Kelm.

Both relay teams qualified for the New England Championships in Boston later this month.