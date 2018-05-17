SUBMITTED BY THE MCNANEY FAMILY

On February 18, family, friends and mentors gathered at the Milton Historical Society to celebrate Sawyer McNaney, a member of the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 631 with a special Court of Honor for achieving Eagle Scout, the highest rank of Boy Scouts.

This was an especially important day for his parents, Jeff and Lisa, as this makes the third Eagle Scout in the family with Sawyer’s two brothers, Tyler and Trevor, also achieving this rank.

To become an Eagle Scout, a Scout must earn a minimum of 21 merit badges, of which 12 are required. Sawyer earned a total of 26 merit badges. He must serve actively in a troop leadership position for a period of six months after achieving the rank of Life Scout. He must demonstrate, through the testimony of character references and otherwise, that he lives by the principles of the Scout Oath and Law in his daily life.

While a Life Scout he must plan, develop and carry out a service project helpful to a religious institution, school or community in a manner worthy of an Eagle Scout.

If you take a drive past the Milton Historical Society, you will notice a new flagpole. The flagpole was Sawyer’s Eagle Scout project. On a rainy Memorial Day, the flagpole was assembled and raised not only to benefit the Milton Historical Society and the town but also as an honor to the veterans who have served our country.

Outside of scouting, Sawyer has also had many achievements including being nominated to the military service academies, Boys State candidate, member of the National Honor Society and a National History Day finalist to name a few. He has worked with the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps and is currently employed by Aubuchon Hardware.

Sawyer is now a senior at Milton High School. After graduation, he plans to attend college to study business and with the hard work of obtaining the Eagle Scout rank, his future looks bright.