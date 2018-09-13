Girls golf hosts at Arrowhead

MILTON — Arrowhead Golf Course was the site of the second girls golf match of the season. In this one, St. Johnsbury nipped North Country 78-79 for first pace. Lauryn Goulet of North Country did take medalist honors with a 34.

Milton finished seventh in the field Friday, with Bailey Reilly shooting a 45 and Sam Borman carding a 61. Megan Cook and Isabella Anemikos also competed.

MVU sent Sarah Harvey, who made her varsity golfing debut. The softball star didn’t get off to the start she was looking for. “I started warming up on the driving mats, which were like pavement,” explained Harvey. “After a few shots, the head of my 3-wood broke off and went 50 yards down the driving range. Wynn had to have everyone else stop hitting so he could go after it.

“Then I did the next logical thing — I broke the head off my 7-wood. So now I’m down to a 5-iron and no woods left in the bag. Are all matches like this?”

Anyone expecting Arrowhead’s par-3 course to be easy had to think again. The greens are turtle back , and they look to be about the size of a large turtle. “I didn’t hit any,” confessed Harvey. “I hit over, short, and alongside, but couldn’t keep the ball on them. Putting was an adventure.”

The first hole started for Harvey and her playing partner Marie Anounou of Champlain Valley with both hitting their balls into the driving range, which already had hundreds of balls there. With a search-and-rescue mission, both girls found their wayward shots and continued toward the green. Harvey wondered “Who starts their golfing career by hitting onto a driving range?”

“I do find golf much more of a social sport than softball,” concluded Harvey. “Here you talk to your competitors and cheer them on. It’s more of a concentration sport and I have to keep telling myself that I won’t be good right off.” Harvey shot a 53.

Next up is a trip to Vermont National on Tuesday.

Field hockey falls in shutout to St. J

MILTON — Lilly Laufenberg sparked visiting St. Johnsbury to a 3-goal halftime lead with an assist and two scores, leading the Hilltoppers to a 6-0 field hockey victory over Milton on Friday.

Emma Philbrook was busy in the Yellowjacket goal, making 10 saves while Milton was unable to get a shot on goal in the contest and was held to one penalty corner.

Laufenberg set up Hannah Roberts’ opening score with 21:17 left in the first half, then scored with 11:56 and 9:29 to go for a 3-0 score at the break. Madison Duranleau, Alexis Duranleau, and Morgan Belknap added a goal each, with Michaela Roy adding two assists and Madison Duranleau one.