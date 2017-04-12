Facility repairs continue at MHS

As spring rolls in, a new set of facility repairs will begin at Milton High School.

At Monday night’s school board meeting, trustees approved boiler repairs and a cafeteria roof replacement. The latter’s is estimated to cost $180,000 with the prior totaling about $26,000.

Since Bruce Cheeseman stepped into his role as facilities director nearly a year ago, he’s made strides to maintain Milton schools, officials said. The two repairs are just two of the many projects he’s checked off the district’s work list since he began.

“Everything we’ve done, we’ve done right. We want to keep going, but we don’t want to do it half-heartedly,” he said. “But this can’t wait.”

Cheeseman said the current boilers don’t have shut off-valves. If gas to the boilers had to be turned off in an emergency, anything gas powered in the school would also shut down, such as the kitchen.

The boilers’ burners are no longer in production. These repairs have been on the district’s to-do list for five or six years now, he added.

After vetting three contractors, the district awarded the bid to Williston’s A. Cooper Mechanical, Cheeseman said. The price was the cheapest of the trio and includes valves to redirect the gas.

As for the roof replacement, Cheeseman and high school co-principals Anne Blake and Mary Jane Stinson said four spots are leaking in the cafeteria.

Black River Design of Montpelier is approved to provide full architectural services for the project. The roof will be cored to determine the make-up of the existing structure and scanned to find out the extent of wet insulation. This process will also establish if any problems exist such as asbestos, Cheeseman explained.

After that, the project can be put out to bid.

When the new roof is built, the district can focus on a full cafeteria renovation, Cheeseman explained.

For fiscal year 2017, the district’s capital repair and replacement reserve fund totaled $1.2 million. Around $671,000 remained before this week’s work approvals, board documents show.

Bathroom renovations in the high school cafeteria notched nearly $68,000. Finished earlier this school year, the bathrooms are handicap accessible.

The high school’s parking lot was also paved and lit, and an electrical unit was reallocated from the kitchen area.

This year’s biggest ticket item was shower renovations in both the girls and boys locker rooms. After almost a decade of non-working showers, the district invested $340,000.

So far, the showers are the most beneficial facilities update, the co-principals said.

The gym also has a handicap accessible bathroom and shower, as well as a small courtside athletic training room.

Aligning the district’s compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act was one of the first issues Cheeseman looked to tackle last summer.

The new gym-side bathroom was formerly one of two entrances to a crawl space for equipment storage, accessible by a ladder. While the bathroom closes this off on one side, administrators hope to eliminate the second ladder due to safety concerns, they said.

Upstairs, another crawl space was gutted and replaced with a storage room, mostly for sports uniforms. A second-floor janitor’s closet — which didn’t exist prior — was also added, with a washer and dryer for athletics use.

Moving forward, a few proposed changes include foyer abatement and tile replacement at the high school and fire lane and bus loop paving at the Herrick Ave. schools.

The tile replacement, Cheeseman said, would deter students from slipping during wet months. Currently, a swath of rugs scatter the foyer, which Cheeseman said was a $6,000 temporary fix. The real project could possibly be $45,000, board documents show.

These two suggestions are potential reserve fund allocations but are not yet formally proposed, business manager Don Johnson reiterated at a facilities board meeting last week.

Late last month, the board approved a Herrick Ave. woodchip boiler repair for about $23,000 from the general fund budget.

Also on the spring and summer priority work list are high school auditorium improvements. Boosters donated $10,000 toward the $42,000 potential project. They’ve also agreed to fund an LED sign for the high school along Route 7.

School trustee Cathy Vadnais was concerned about the auditorium project, saying $32,000 from the general fund budget could be better spent elsewhere.

Town and school treasurer John Gifford rebutted, noting the need for a better sound system for bigger events like Town Meeting Day.

“These buildings have been neglected for so long,” Vadnais noted.

Trustees and administrators said they’re grateful for the work Cheeseman and his team have accomplished so far.

“We are headed in the right direction,” school board chairwoman Lori Donna said.