ESPN to feature Milton hazing case

National sports network ESPN is airing a new primetime special tomorrow night focusing on three cases of sexually-based hazing, including the Milton High School football incident.

The hour-long special, “Hazing: The Hidden Horror” is part of the network’s Peabody-award winning show, “Outside the Lines,” which has covered everything from the NFL’s concussion crisis to how steroids impact Little League games.

Though “Outside the Lines” has previously reported on hazing, investigative reporter John Barr said this special focuses on incidents where victims were allegedly sodomized. ESPN’s research team found more than 40 instances of sexual hazing since 2011, nationwide and in Canada, Barr said.

The special focuses on three stories, all former football players: Josh Villegas of California, who, at age 14, was sodomized in a locker room; D’Arcy McKeown of Toronto, who was assaulted with a broomstick at McGill University; and Milton’s Jordan Preavy, who committed suicide a year after he was attacked with a broomstick at a team gathering.

Jordan was one of three identified victims in Milton’s hazing case. All five perpetrators took various plea deals in court and did not speak to ESPN on the record, Barr said.

“There’s similarities, but there’s also some differences as well,” Barr said of the story arcs. “With respect to Milton, what really strikes me is just the way the case was handled by school officials.”

Barr said ESPN reviewed the “Troidl report,” commissioned by the school board and written by retired state trooper Dan Troidl, that concluded officials violated proper reporting procedures. Barr said this “code of silence” is common in these incidents, including the one that sparked ESPN’s interest.

That case centers on members of a Tennessee high school boys basketball team who sodomized a younger player – over his clothing with a pool cue, as one victim in the Milton case experienced – resulting in a punctured rectum and bladder, the Chattanooga Times Free Press reported.

Just two days ago, the Times Free Press reported the victim filed suit against the school board and coaches, alleging administrators knew of the abuse and failed to protect students.

Jordan Preavy’s parents filed a similar suit against Milton Town School District, which is currently playing out in court. Barr called Jordan’s case “the utmost serious” if viewers take the Preavys’ assertions for fact: that the assault caused Jordan to take his life.

“I don’t know that it gets any worse than that,” he said.

Barr said ESPN made numerous attempts to interview school officials but were turned down. Superintendent Ann Bradshaw even escorted Barr and a producer from the building, he said.

For her part, Bradshaw said she didn’t “escort them” but rather “walked them out” after saying she couldn’t answer their questions. She otherwise declined comment to the Independent on Monday night.

School attorneys eventually pointed ESPN to a tape of a school board meeting, during which a board member said everyone involved in the incident is gone.

All except high school principal Anne Blake, Barr said, whom Troidl argues knew about the hazing and didn’t properly report it.

Blake has publicly denied these assertions and declined an interview with ESPN, though Barr says the show caught up with her in the school parking lot and includes a clip of that interaction. Otherwise, the official district response was “no comment,” Barr said.

From ESPN’s research – which, over eight months, included interviewing detectives Mike Warren and Morgan Lawton and reviewing pages of court documents – Barr said Milton school leaders didn’t seem to do enough.

“It begs the question: How interested are schools in figuring out whether there is a broader culture of hazing, and if they’re not interested in figuring that out, how are we ever going to get to the bottom of whatever the problem is?” he said.

In the meantime, hazing will continue, Barr said.

“It’s crazy to think it’s happening to kids. It’s happening dozens of times in recent years,” he said. “These are just the cases we know about. What don’t we know about?”

Barr’s research revealed there’s no real database of hazing complaints, and a handful of states don’t even have hazing prevention laws on the books. Many statutes are inconsistent, he said.

At the very least, Barr hopes the special will call attention to the issue and encourage schools to better educate students about hazing or to provide more oversight. In the best case, more victims would come forward and share their stories.

“Whether one special on ESPN has that kind of impact, I don’t know, but maybe it leads to the first domino falling,” he said. “That would be huge.”

Viewers can catch “Outside the Lines Primetime’s Hazing: The Hidden Horror” on ESPN on Tuesday, Sept. 13 at 10 p.m. ET or stream it from the WatchESPN app using their cable provider. The special will include photographs previously featured in the Milton Independent and video footage from local television statements. See a preview at https://vimeo.com/182131360.

Save

Save