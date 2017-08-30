Eagle Scout improves River Walk

Milton’s Lamoille River Walk has recently become more, well, walkable, thanks to the efforts of local Boy Scout Spencer Lane.

As part of his Eagle Scout project, 17-year-old Lane constructed four wooden footbridges over muddy, flooded patches that previously obstructed the path. He also built a crude yet comfortable bench on a low bluff overlooking the Lamoille River.

An Eagle Scout project is a community service effort led by a Scout from the proposal stage through completion, before he can ascend to the highest rank of his order.

Lane’s Boy Scout troop, 658, is based in Winooski. But Lane, a Milton resident, chose to enact his Eagle Scout project in his hometown.

“I wanted to do something in my community,” he explained.

Lane said he approached Milton’s Conservation Commission about a year ago to ask how he could lend a hand. The committee pointed him toward the Lamoille River.

“They said, ‘If you just walked it and told us what you’d be willing to do, we could make something happen,’” Lane said. “So I walked it that weekend. I found four bridges that needed work, and I found a really nice spot for a bench, so I went back to my troop, proposed it to my scoutmaster, and he said, ‘Go ahead.’”

Securing his scoutmaster’s’ approval was only the first step on the path to getting Lane’s project off the ground.

He laid out a plan for fundraising, meeting certain safety and environmental standards, securing materials and labor. He could begin the project only after his scoutmaster, a member of his troop board and a conservation commissioner signed his proposal.

Once the project finally got the green light, Lane began to put his plans into action. The first step was securing funding for materials. He estimated the project would cost $650 total.

Fortunately, Lane’s mother had a friend in the Colchester-Milton Rotary, who proposed the club fund the project on Lane’s behalf.

“They funded the whole $650,” he said. “After that, I went to Milton Building Supply and asked if they could offer me a discount. They gave me contractor’s price on all of my lumber.”

Because Eagle Scout projects are supposed to demonstrate leadership ability, Lane said he was discouraged from performing the actual construction of the bridges himself. Rather, he oversaw a construction crew comprised of other members of his troop, as well as his siblings.

He did, however, affix in the final screw on the third bridge.

“That one, I think, or maybe that one,” he said, pointing to two nearly identical screws.

Lane is well on his way to becoming an Eagle Scout, but he still has a lot of work to do. In order to officially complete his project, he will need to finish a lengthy review of the experience – what went well, what could have gone better, what he learned from the experience and so on.

Fortunately for Milton residents, even though Lane’s paperwork is ongoing, his handiwork is firmly in place and ready for use.