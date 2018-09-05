A driver struck a parked Milton police cruiser on Wednesday afternoon, a Milton police press release said.

MPD officers, Milton Rescue and Milton Fire responded to the collision on West Milton Road, just south of Bear Trap Road, just before 1:15 p.m. September 5, police said.

An 85-year-old Milton resident driving a 2006 Honda CRV hit the parked cruiser from behind while the officer was parked for a traffic stop. Both the officer and driver were transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, the press release said.

The person involved in the traffic stop was not affected by the crash.

Milton police are withholding the names of the involved parties since Colchester Police Department is officially investigating the crash, Milton Sgt. Paul Locke said Wednesday night. The investigating Colchester sergeant was not immediately available.

This post will be updated.