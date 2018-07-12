Vermont State Police say a 60-year-old Milton man left the scene of an accident at Georgia Market on Wednesday.

Troopers from the St. Albans barracks responded to the Route 7 market at 7:30 a.m. July 11. Investigation revealed Jean Yergeau backed into a vehicle driven by 36-year-old Shannon Lawrence, also of Milton, and fled the scene. Police say Yergeau didn’t report the crash to law enforcement or Lawrence.

Police subsequently arrested Yergeau and released him on a citation to appear in Franklin County Criminal Court on August 27.