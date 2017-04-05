Down one, Georgia School Board reorganizes

Temporarily short one member, the Georgia School Board convened to reorganize after Town Meeting Day on Tuesday, March 21.

Fresh off his re-election to another three-year term, Carl Laroe will again serve as board chairman. Ben Chiappinelli replaces former board member Meghan Sweeney as clerk. Sweeney didn’t run for re-election this year, nor did anyone new try for the spot, leaving the four-member board with a vacancy.

Board members were searching for interested candidates in advance of their next meeting on April 4. Last month, Chiappinelli said he approached three qualified people about a potential appointment, but none were interested.

Early education teacher Andrea Milne, who attended the meeting, wondered about the time commitment. She suggested publicizing a job description could yield candidates.

“It’s what you make of it,” Chiappinelli said, noting board members can determine the extent of their committee assignments, which convene outside the regular monthly meeting schedule.

Beyond these, responsibilities may include at-home research and more time commitment around budget season.

“It sure feels like a lot,” trustee Kate Barnes said. “It’s pretty great, though.”

Barnes was also re-elected to her one-year term, joining Laroe, Chiappinelli and Fred Grimm.

Committee assignments remained largely the same as last year, with the board noting its willingness to re-negotiate roles once a new member is appointed.

Laroe, Chiappinelli and Barnes return as Georgia’s Franklin West Supervisory Union board representatives. Laroe and Barnes re-joined the negotiations committee, which is currently wrapping up a new round of teacher contracts. Both members expressed a desire to see the process through.

Laroe replaced Chiappinelli on the buildings and grounds committee this year, joining returning member Grimm.

The community relations committee – previously Chiappinelli and Sweeney – is reduced to just Chiappinelli this year. There, he will continue to spearhead projects like creating and narrating video presentations on the school budget to share online.

The rest of the committees remained the same with the following membership: transportation, Barnes and Grimm; nutrition, Barnes and Grimm; policy, Chiappinelli; technology, Grimm and Chiappinelli as an alternate.

The Georgia School Board met again after the Independent’s press deadline on Tuesday, April 4 in the second carousel meeting of the year, where all three FWSU schools meet jointly before conducting separate board business.