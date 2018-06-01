MILTON — Leadoff batter Jaycee Douglas reached base four straight times without getting a hit, scoring four runs as BFA-Fairfax got in front of Milton early and rolled on to an 18-10 Lake Division softball victory Thursday.

The Bullets scored in six of the seven innings, including a 7-run fourth that put it out of reach at 12-1 before the Yellowjackets rallied, scoring four in the bottom of the fifth and five in the bottom of the seventh to make it closer.

Bridget Hamel started for BFA and pitched 4 2/3 innings for the win, striking out seven while giving up four hits and a walk. Faith Orton struck out three in two innings of relief, and Taylor Mitchell came on to get the last out in the seventh on another strikeout.

Douglas reached on errors — Milton had all four of its miscues in the first two innings, including three in the first — her first two times up, then drew a pair of walks, and scored each time before finally going down on strikes in the top of the sixth.

Orton and Michell each collected three hits, two runs, and three runs batted in for BFA. Orton doubled twice, while Mitchell doubled and also reached on a walk and dropped third strike. Bri Mossey had a pair of singles.

Adding a hit each were Alex Blair (walk, 2 RBI), Klaire Ware (walk, RBI), Ali Irish (2 runs, 2 RBI), and Murphy (walk, run). Emily Horton drove in two runs and walked twice.

For Milton, senior Maizy Mooney had three hits, scoring twice. Kate Rowley (2 runs), and Megan Reilly had two hits each, while Laura Lazzaro and Lilly Winterbottom (walk, 2 runs) doubled and Katerina Desranleau singled with a run scored. Cody Hyldburg scored twice, reaching two times via error and once on a single, and Emma Eaton walked.

Hailey Moulton reached base all four times she came to bat, also without a hit. Moulton singled, reached on an error, and walked twice, scoring a run