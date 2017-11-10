Doris Lipshutz

FORT MYERS, FLA./PHILADELPHIA, PENN. – Doris Elizabeth Lipshutz, 80, died peacefully on Nov. 2, 2017 in Philadelphia, Penn. She was born, Nov. 6, 1936 in Camden, N.J. to loving parents, John and Rose (DiGangi) DiTullio, a large extended Italian family.

Doris, an only child, looked forward to time with her cousins at her family’s farm in Atco, N.J. Doris was a dance instructor at the age of 13 and loved to perform. Even into her 80s, as soon as she heard music, she’d get up and dance! She had a quick wit and would flash a smile revealing her playful sense of humor.

She worked at Shaevitz Engineering where she met her husband Joe (deceased 2012) and married in 1968. Joe and Doris shared 45 wonderful years together, traveling to 43 states and nine countries.

Her devotion and love for Joe was unsurpassed; they were inseparable, two peas in a pod. In retirement in Cape Coral and Fort Myers, Doris spent time painting, dancing and exploring new activities like tennis, golf and card playing to name a few. Hosting large holiday dinners, she treasured her friends and the wonderful ventures they shared.

She is lovingly remembered by her children Donna (Tim) Pollock of Milton, Bill (Gail) Little of Bensalem, Penn.; Rosalie (Harvey) Swartz of Richboro, Penn. and Lynn Melincavage (Chip) of Virginia; by her nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren and special cousins Will (Miriam) Snycer of Villanova, Penn.

A graveside family gathering will be held in Pennsauken, N.J. Online condolences may be left at minorfh.com.