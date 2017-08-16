Don’t call it a comeback

Acclaimed girls group TLC will headline the I Love the '90s: The Party Continues tour at the Champlain Valley Fair this month. (Courtesy photo)

With TLC, the ’90s return to the fair

In case you missed it, the ‘90s are back.

From crop tops to tattoo chokers to classic sitcom reboots (here’s looking at you, “Full House” and “Will & Grace”), trends predating the second millennium are having a moment.

That includes music trends, too: For the second year in a row, Champlain Valley Fair-goers can relive the popular decade, albeit for one night, when “I Love the ‘90s:

The Party Continues” hits the Coca-Cola Grandstand on Saturday, Aug. 25.

The 30-date national tour with a bill of notable ‘90s hitmakers follows the success of last year’s original “I Love the ‘90s” tour, which induced nostalgia with old-school hip-hop acts Salt-N-Pepa, Coolio and Vanilla Ice.

The lineup varies by city, but all stops are headlined by TLC, the best-selling American girl group of all time with over 65 million records sold worldwide.

The original trio, consisting of Tionne “T-Boz” Watkins (above, right), the late Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas (left), first rose to fame out of Atlanta in the early ’90s, recognized for their unique blend of R&B and hip hop, uninhibited lyrics and ostentatious outfits.

TLC earned fans with radio classics like “Waterfalls,” “No Scrubs,” “Creep” and “Unpretty” – all No. 1 Billboard hits. In all, the group saw nine songs chart the Top 10 and racked up a bevy of awards – including five MTV Video Music Awards, four Grammys, and three Billboard Music Awards – and dozens more nominations, all cementing their place in the genre’s canon.

TLC will hit the stage at the Expo on the fair’s opening night, joined by other ‘90s favorites like Sugar Ray’s Mark McGrath, Rob Base, All 4 One and C+C Music Factory.

The Essex Jct. stop will be Watkins’ first time in Vermont. Now 47, Watkins is responsible for many of TLC’s distinct lead vocals, lending a deep, gravelly soul to the popular refrains.

On the road since July 1, Watkins caught up with Indy associate editor Abby Ledoux last week from Ohio. Read the interview below, grab a scrunchie and visit www.flynntix.org to purchase tickets for the Aug. 25 show at the fair.

ABBY LEDOUX: You’re just over a month in headlining this tour. What has that experience been like?

TIONNE “T-BOZ” WATKINS: We’ve never stopped touring, so for me, it’s like my second home. It comes naturally, just doing another tour, but it’s been fun. All the crowds have been high energy and amazing.

AL: And you have your fifth studio album out now.

TW: Yeah, I can’t believe it. I’m so happy it’s out – oh my God, I was so nervous … It was received well, so that’s a breath of fresh air.

AL: Are you doing new stuff and the classics on this tour?

TW: Yeah, we mix them in together … I hate performing songs people don’t know … but the reception has been good, and I see certain people singing along like, ‘Girl, I know it!’

AL: What’s your favorite song to perform live?

TW: I don’t have one. Never have. I just like being up there, touring, period.

It’s really the energy that you feel from the audience.

AL: What’s your schedule like on this tour?

TW: I have a 2-year-old son, and he’s out here. My daughter’s 16, and she’s doing our makeup out here on the road; I have my whole family here. That is good for me, because I probably wouldn’t function well if I didn’t have my family here with me, but my daughter has to leave pretty soon to go back to high school. … After you do the family thing and walk the dog, feed your son, play with him, before you know it it’s time to do meet and greets.

AL: You have some pretty classic ’90s heavy hitters with you. What’s it like to tour with the other acts?

TW: It’s always cool hooking back up with your peers, cause throughout the years we’ve all either worked together or ran into each other at some point … Everybody’s still doing their thing, and I’ve always loved, like, [fellow tour act] Biz Markie. I was rocking him when I was little.

AL: What do you miss about the ’90s?

TW: That was just a good era of music. That’s when you really had steep competition, and not because of streaming or social media and popularity. It was like real music, real categories that you had to compete with … Whitney Houston, Hootie and the Blowfish, R.E.M., Garth Brooks, Michael Jackson, Janet. Everybody was out!

AL: If you could come up with a dream ’90s tour other than the one you’re on, what would the lineup be?

TW: You’re gonna crack up, but I would pick Nirvana. Kurt Cobain. You know what, a LaFace [Records] tour would have been awesome -– Usher, Outkast, TLC.

AL: Maybe you can still make that happen.

TW: I just would want to do a one-offer, like a Coachella or something with Nirvana, just because it would be cool.

AL: Things have changed so much for you professionally and personally since you started TLC. What’s it like headlining today?

TW: Touring is still kind of the same thing as it was … it’s kind of like, if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.

AL: You’ve made an effort to keep Left Eye’s presence alive in the group. How do you do that on tour, live?

TW: You feel her energy. We built this together, and we have a catalogue that we built and history together. Nobody else put in on that, and neither will they ever get in on that. We had a special chemistry that couldn’t be replaced and packaged together even if you tried, there’s no way possible.

At the end of the day, it’s a bittersweet moment. You see people laughing and crying. When you come to our shows, you leave with an overall good feeling because you still feel her presence, and we make sure of that. Whether it’s just “light for Left Eye,” when people put up lighters or their cell phones … whether we show a collage of pictures or a video of her talking, you totally feel her somehow. She still sings her own parts, and even though she’s not standing there physically, you still hear her, still rocking out to her, you still see her on the screen. And you remember, ‘You know what, that’s what I loved those girls for.’ You still get that feeling.

AL: What do you want your fans in Vermont to know?

TW: I want to tell them thank you. Coming out with an album 15 years later is almost crazy … For us to be No. 1 on certain charts, No. 1 in the country, that’s because of the fans. I just would like to say thank you, ultimately. And go buy the album if you don’t have it, because it is the last TLC album.