Donovan Couture

MILTON – Donovan M. Couture, 49, passed away on Friday afternoon, Dec. 30, 2016, in the presence of his loving wife, daughter and many other family members, at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington as a result of a lifelong battle of cystic fibrosis which entailed a double lung transplant, kidney transplant and many other complications.

Donovan was born Dec. 23, 1967 in St. Albans, the son of Donald (predeceased) and Patricia “Penny” Harrod Couture. He grew up in Grand Isle, graduating from Colchester High School in 1985. On July 23, 1988 he married Jacelynn “Jacie” Pinette in Colchester. In August 1994, Jacie and Donovan adopted a beautiful baby girl, Tiffany Kia.

Donovan was a family man. He enjoyed spending time at horse shows, being home to watch a good New York Giants game, fishing and boating with Steve Rexford, golfing and woodworking. He especially enjoyed being his daughter’s biggest fan at her performances as a singer/songwriter.

Donovan is survived by his wife, Jacie, and their daughter, Tiffany, of Milton; by his mother, Penny Couture, of Milton and his twin sisters, Connie Desranleau and her husband, Garrett, of Milton and Candy Piche and her husband, Jeff, of Colchester; by his grandmothers Gladys Couture of Franklin and Alice Piche of Winooski; by his father- and mother-in-law, Donald and Rachel Pinette, of Milton; by his sisters-in-law Jolene Lovejoy and husband, Ed of Colchester and Jodie Millette and husband, Michael, of Fairfax; by his brother-in-law, Donald Pinette Jr., and fiancé, Hannah Lyford, of St. Albans; by many uncles and aunts including Doug and Jeannie Harrod, whom he considered his second parents; and by 12 nieces and nephews and several cousins.

A celebration of Donovan’s Life will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017 at 6 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton, officiated by the Rev. Kerry Cameron. We invite those who wish to share a memory of Donovan do so during the service. Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in the funeral home prior to the service. A celebratory reception will be held at the Fraternal Order of Eagles at 42 Centre Dr. in Milton immediately following the service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 114 Perimeter Rd., Unit G & H, Nashua, NH 03063. Online condolences may be made at www.minorfh.com.