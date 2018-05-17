Milton 3, Middlebury 9

May 10

Milton 5, Missisquoi 6

May 12

Milton 2, Middlebury 12

May 14

After nine innings produced just four runs, Missisquoi and Milton scored seven in a dramatic 10th inning as the Thunderbirds held on for a 6-5 Lake Division baseball win Saturday.

MVU (6-5) broke a 2-2 deadlock in the top of the third extra inning, scoring four times on seven hits to take a 6-2 lead.

But the Yellowjackets battled back in the bottom of the 10th, getting three runs on three hits before Missisquoi reliever Adam Rice got the final out.

The Thunderbirds blasted out 23 hits, including five from freshman Patrick Walker (double, steal, 2 runs, RBI), but starter Matt Brault and the MHS defense allowed just two runs through his eight innings. Brault struck out five.

Missisquoi starter Avery Feeley also went eight innings and fanned 13 batters while allowing just four hits. Rice came on to pitch the last two frames, striking out two with three hits.

Along with Walker’s four singles and a double, Missisquoi got multi-hit efforts from Rice, Kyle Gilbert, Hunter Fagga, Gavin Hubbard, and Colby Theberge.

Andrew Harvey had two of Milton’s seven hits, stealing a base, driving in a run, and scoring twice. Alex Line, Tyler Farrar Jacob Laware, Spencer Bidwell, Zachary Fantini and Brault each singled. Harvey drove in two runs while Brault, Bidwell, and Fantini had an RBI each for Milton, which came within one run of breaking into the win column for the second time in four days.

“I think we’ve turned a corner the last three or four games,” said Yellowjacket coach John Learned, whose team’s three closest games are its most recent three. “We’ve been playing much better.”

After suffering three straight lopsided defeats by a combined 45-3 margin in the previous week, Milton turned things around this week with three close games. BFA-Fairfax needed a bottom-of-the-seventh walkoff hit for a 7-6 win Tuesday, and Milton played a solid game against D-I Middlebury on Thursday before taking the T-Birds into extra innings on Saturday.

Defense kept Milton in the game for a few innings more Saturday, with a pair of big plays in the top of the sixth to keep it 2-2.

With runners at first and second and one out, MVU’s Colbey Theberge hit a bouncing shot toward left field. But Milton third baseman Spencer Bidwell dove hard to his left to knock the ball down, forcing the lead runner to stop at third. Shortstop Tyler Farrar followed with a quick throw to second on a slow roller, and Alex Line just kept his foot on the bag while reaching up for the ball to get the force out.

On May 10 in Milton, Jordan Stearns struck out 12 and Middlebury rapped 14 hits, earning a 9-3 Lake Division baseball win.

The Yellowjackets picked up nine hits and benefitted from five walks.

Tyler Farrar (2 runs), Jacob Laware (2 doubles, 2 RBI), and Spencer Bidwell (double) each had two hits for Milton, while Andrew Harvey doubled, walked three times, drove in a run, and scored one.

Photos by Josh Kaufmann, CVNG