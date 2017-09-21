District digs into SBAC data

Milton students again scored lower than state averages on the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium this year but saw more growth than the average Vermont student, test results show.

While all state averages but one declined, Milton increased math proficiency in four grade levels and three in English language arts, data from the Vermont Agency of Education shows.

“When you get three years of data, it really starts to tell a story,” district data and assessment coordinator Tammy Boone said.

Now three years in, Boone said that story is one of improvement. With the data being released so recently, though, she said she’s still digging in.

Both third and eleventh grade students exceeded English language arts proficiency for the 2016-17 exam, administered this past spring. The SBAC assesses ELA and math in relation to national Common Core standards, which motivate college and career readiness.

Eleventh-graders earned 70 percent proficiency in ELA, over the state’s average of 59 percent; this is cause for celebration, Boone said. Last year’s district benchmark was 64.

In grade 5, this year’s climb from 16 to 21 percent in math isn’t as commendable, Boone said. While improvement is good, the measure is still half of the state average. One grade above, a 3 percent decrease weakened Milton to 16 percent proficiency compared to the state’s 39.

Seeing that students continue to struggle with math, the district has

altered how it teaches the subject, specifically in grade 5.

Teachers have engaged in ongoing math-related professional development, Boone said, supported by the district’s professional learning communities. With guidance, one teacher makes a lesson plan tailored to core standards, and other educators are invited to observe and then debrief afterward.

Recently, both the elementary and middle schools instituted new math curriculums, which may actually result in an “implementation dip” in scores, Boone said.

At the high school, Boone said the math program was restructured so students can choose a math class more in-line with their abilities.

“We look at data to try to help support kids and put them in a math class where they feel successful, so [they] build that confidence,” she said.

Boone expects more concrete data on the restructure’s effectiveness in another year.

Transition, Boone said, is a large factor in the district’s data “story.” When Milton became one of dozens of Vermont districts to adopt the Common Core standards, curriculum shifted heavily, said Lynne Manley, district director of curriculum and technology. Faculty and administration are working tirelessly to adapt to both the standards and a newer proficiency based grading system, she added.

Starting next year, ninth-graders will take SBACs instead of 11th-graders. According to Boone, this creates a growth model for students, who begin taking the exam in third grade. Boone, who prizes growth over proficiency, said the new structure would allow a clearer focus on a students’ jump from one proficiency level to another.

Overall, Boone said this data requires educators to consider the “whole child.” She said many teachers are currently learning how to teach and empathize with traumatized children.

Improving transparency and the district’s grading and reporting system are also at the forefront, Manley said. With so many new standards, both administrators noted the importance of actively and consistently communicating with parents and students about their progress.

At a school board meeting earlier this year, Boone and Manley gave a presentation detailing this goal. Boone presented this year’s SBAC data at another meeting and will submit her state comparisons to board members once she’s done digging, she said.

During these talks, the admins stressed forming obtainable goals. Trustee Greg Burbo asked why the district isn’t aiming for 100 percent proficiency instead.

In an interview earlier this month, Manley and Boone said this is their goal, but history shows some students need more support than others, such as those on individualized education plans. Even kids at the highest proficiency level need to improve, Boone added.

School board vice-chairwoman Cathy Vadnais has championed grading and growth over her years on the board. Earlier this summer, she passionately expressed her concern that some students graduate without proficiency in necessary skills like reading and writing.

During last year’s budget season, superintendent Ann Bradshaw brought a number of proposals to the board, such as having full-time math and reading interventionists district-wide. When voters shot down the initial $30.1 million budget, the revised $29 million measure cut possible funding for these needs.

Among Chittenden County’s 13 school districts, Milton spends the third least per equalized pupil.

Boone is cautious to compare Milton to other schools, which might have higher budgets and more resources and fewer kids who qualify for free or reduced lunch, a measure of low income.

“Milton children deserve the same thing in my eyes,” Boone said.

Like last year, gender is another determining factor in score differentials. In grade 11, 76 percent of females scored proficient in ELA, while only 62 percent of males did. Performance is similar at the state level, Boone pointed out, with a 13 percent difference between the two genders in this category.

Individual results from the test, which is administered on computers, were sent home to parents this summer.

“We’re paying close attention, and I feel like we have a lot of structures in place to make it better for our students,” Boone said. “We’re proud of where we’re going.”