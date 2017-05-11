District awarded Flexible Pathways state grant

Last month, Milton became one of 13 school districts and supervisory unions in Vermont to receive the Flexible Pathways Expansion Grant.

Disbursed by the Vt. Agency of Education, the grants were awarded to districts and unions to help provide personalized learning opportunities for Vermont’s students in a continued effort to support and implement Act 77 – the Flexible Pathways Initiative, according to a press release.

Grant funding was divided in three categories: career advisory, work-based learning and expanding learning opportunities. Milton was awarded just over $18,000 to bolster its student career advisory and exploration opportunities.

“The goal is to provide a model for embedding career advisory in teaching,” said Lynne Manley, Milton’s curriculum instruction and technology director. “We want to provide a really strong background, interpersonal skills, interview skills and things that we take for granted as adults.”

To achieve those goals, Manley said the district will not approach career advisory as a separate project, but rather efforts to inform students and prepare them for jobs will be woven into courses for grades 9-12.

“Teachers will also brainstorm ways that their specific courses can leverage the career advisory curriculum,” Manley said.

Teachers will also receive professional development instruction on how to better advise students as they come closer to entering the workforce. They will learn how to create videos and coach students on interview techniques.

The grant funding will also be used for a field trip for sophomores to explore a variety of field experiences. Although academic credit is already given for these experiences, Manley said the district’s aim is making students more aware of internship opportunities available.

“They will have the opportunity to visit businesses that contribute to local economy,” Manley said.

Per the grant’s requirements, the district must also create artifacts, procedures and opportunities to share with the AOE and other districts. To help meet those standards, Milton will partner with the Milton-Colchester Rotary as well as Tony Moulton, a representative of the Milton Community Youth Coalition.

Milton will also stay in contact with the AOE as its career advisory efforts are implemented. While most of the 95 percent of the groundwork will be done at the high school level, Manley said the district will use the agency as a touchstone to ensure Milton is meeting expectations.

In addition to community collaboration, the district has formed a five-member steering committee that met for the first time Monday to split up tasks, keeping in mind members must ultimately produce something the state or other districts can replicate, Manley said.

As it moves forward, the district is working on a tight timeline. The first budget window will close June 30, and the second will begin July 1 and conclude at the end of December. A sustainability plan will also be created to continue and supplement the school’s progress.

“We’re going to get as much finished by December 2017 as we can,” Manley said.