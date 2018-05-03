Milton Town School District will have a pre-kindergarten program next year – the question is where the school board will put it.

School administrators hosted a forum Wednesday night outlining two options for relocating the district’s two pre-K classrooms, a move necessitated by burgeoning student populations that have left the current site at Milton Elementary too crowded.

About two-dozen community members showed to the forum, hosted at Milton High School, superintendent Ann Bradshaw’s preferred location to house the district’s youngest children.

Expecting concerns about pre-K kids intermixing with high school students, administrators brought a map showing the proposed pick-up/drop-off area, classrooms, bathrooms and playground on opposite wings of the Rebecca Lander Dr. building.

But some meeting attendees wondered if the same attention was given to the other option, which would convert district offices at Milton Elementary/Middle School and displace five adults from the Herrick Ave. school to MHS.

“There was a lot of negatives about why the adults shouldn’t move, but I didn’t hear any positives about why the students should be here,” pre-K parent Crystal Gingras said.

Administrators said moving adults to MHS would take up more classroom space than if pre-K moved there. Siting pre-K in the district offices would mean adults lose two bathrooms, Bradshaw said.

Pre-K grandparent Bob Emery said the meeting felt more like a sales pitch than a forum.

“We’re being sold this,” he said. “The only option you’re showing is the one moving here.”

School board members, however, disputed this point at their meeting just prior to the forum. Chairman Mike Joseph said nothing is a done deal.

Former board member Cathy Vadnais attended, criticizing trustees for attending the forum without warning it as a legal board meeting. Indeed, a quorum of board members sat separately in the back of the library and listened to parent feedback during the hourlong event.

Also present was former board chairwoman Lori Donna, who asked why MTSD facilities director Bruce Cheeseman wasn’t in attendance. Reached Thursday morning, Cheeseman said he planned to attend and answer any facilities-related questions, but Bradshaw told him not to.

“She didn’t give me an explanation, and quite honestly didn’t ask, because it’s the second time in the last 30 days she told me not to attend a meeting pertaining to a pre-K program,” he said.

Cheeseman added he has no opinion on the move and can only assume “she thinks it was my intent to derail it somehow, someway. That’s not the case.” He said he supports whatever the school board chooses.

Contacted Thursday afternoon, Bradshaw refused to discuss the “personnel matter.”

At the forum, Donna told the crowd trustees approved funding for pre-K only if the district hired a space consultant to explore both options, a move the district has not undertaken.

“This is again trying to be rammed down our throats without fully vetting best practice,” she said.

Early education coordinator Wendy Cunningham said this is the last year Milton could take advantage of federal grants to cover the majority of moving costs. Estimates show it will cost taxpayers $10,000 to renovate the high school or $2,100 to convert the district offices.

Cunningham said she researched Vermont schools that have both high school and pre-K populations and heard only positive feedback.

Donna countered, saying these schools don’t have the same configuration as the one proposed for Milton. She asked if administrators could ensure there would be no safety issues by locating at MHS.

“We can’t ensure that anywhere,” Bradshaw said. “What I can ensure is that every effort is made to keep children safe.”

This was the main priority for Cory Irish, who worried pre-K students would be vulnerable to any threats made to MHS and to bad behavior by older students.

“It might improve the maturity of the students knowing that we’ve got little kids in here, but it could go either way,” he said.

Gingras, the other pre-K parent, said her child regularly hears swearing from nearby elementary/middle school classrooms.

“If they’re hearing that already at the elementary school, what would the kids be subjected to here?” she wondered.

Vadnais suggested moving a middle school classroom back to MHS, the home for seventh- and eighth-graders until 2012. Middle-schoolers could take advantage of the high school’s shop and kitchens.

Community member Bob Brisson, who participated in school board facilities committee discussions, asked why the MEMS library wasn’t being considered for space. He added that parents of elementary- and preschool-aged children won’t want to drive to both buildings each morning to drop off their kids.

Another meeting attendee asked whether the house at 12 Bradley St. – for which voters approved a $135,000 bond on Town Meeting – could be converted for preschool this coming school year. Parent Jenny Houghton asked if the district offices could move there instead.

“No one has even really talked or looked at it in a serious way,” Bradshaw said. “For any use, it’s at least two school years away.”

The forum ended with a brief tour of the MHS classrooms that would house pre-K if the board decides to go that route.

Trustees will take up the issue at their May 14 meeting at 6 p.m. in the district training room.