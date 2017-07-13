Distracted driving leads to three-car collision on I89

Police say distracted driving was behind a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 89 in Milton last Friday.

Vermont State Police responded to the scene in the Lamoille River Bridge construction zone just after 7 a.m. July 7.

There, investigation revealed Chantal David, 20, of Georgia rear-ended her 1995 Saab into the vehicle in front of her while on her cell phone. That vehicle, a 2016 Chevy Cruze driven by Michael W. Heller, 43, of Fairfax then collided with a third vehicle, a 2013 Ford Fusion driven by Matthew J. King, 37, of Georgia.

Heller was transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center with a non-incapacitating back injury; the other operators were uninjured, police said.

All vehicles sustained damage in the collision, the most severe to David’s Saab’s front end. Heller’s vehicle sustained moderate front and rear end damage, and King’s car was damaged in the rear. Milton Fire and Rescue assisted VSP at the scene, a press release said.

Police say neither speed nor impairment were contributing factors to the crash; rather, troopers sought to remind motorists of the dangers of distracted driving and “ask that everyone do their part to keep Vermont highways safe,” the release said.

David was issued a $230 traffic ticket and four points on her license for cell phone use in a construction zone; she also netted a $220 ticket and three more points for following too closely.