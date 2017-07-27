Discord defines board meeting

Community demands cultural competency

Tensions flared at Milton’s School Board meeting Monday night, as constituents again lobbed criticism that cultural competency is amiss in the district.

Residents, teachers and parents poured into the Milton Elementary and Middle School library for Monday’s meeting, events that have attracted much larger crowds than usual in recent months as concerns over racism and lack of transparency steadily grow.

Katrina Battle, a 2009 MHS alumna who’s advocating for racial awareness in Milton, told trustees to become educated on the topics at hand. She used vice-chairwoman Karen LaFond’s proclamation that all lives matter as evidence.

All Lives Matter serves as the counterpoint to the Black Lives Matter movement, using the theory that all lives, no matter what color, are valuable.

“It’s not black lives matter only or black lives matter more, it’s back lives matter, too,” Battle said. “Because across this nation and globally, lives of people of color are being devalued, and in [this] country, that’s the history.”

Seeking to provide context for her beliefs, LaFond used the term during an impromptu speech about her upbringing with a single mother, her travel to third-world countries, being called a “sandbag” in Northern Ireland and running away from Capitol Hill during the Sept. 11, 2001 terror attacks.

“I have been judged by the color of my skin,” LaFond said.

LaFond said she’s culturally educated, having earned a master’s degree in international peace and conflict resolution. But Battle wanted to know what LaFond’s done in the last month to educate herself since the outpour of racism talks began.

Passionately, Battle made her opinion clear: LaFond’s past travels and 9/11 experience were irrelevant. Conversely, Battle has held two community dialogues on race this month because she said the topic is a life or death matter.

LaFond questioned how that’s true in Milton. Battle repeated accounts shared at past board meetings about students threatening to kill themselves because they feel unsafe.

Giving Battle the floor, calling it a “phenomenal moment” with faculty and administration present, LaFond asked what the board could do.

“Get educated,” one teacher said.

“You want us to get educated? What’s that gonna do?” LaFond asked.

“You have made it very clear through the words that you’ve said at these various meetings, that your cultural awareness is very low,” Battle responded, reiterating the need for cultural education training.

This need is documented in a cultural audit performed by Dr. Anthony Muhammad in 2016.

In a comprehensive study of Milton schools, Muhammad found the middle school was a “school environment [reflecting] a respect for multi-culturalism and diversity of thought and lifestyle.”

Yet an incident in the middle school is what started this dialogue: Twelve-year-old Mikhayla Lee reported a fellow student called her the N-word and is repeatedly the victim of hate speech in school.

The audit is currently used as an internal working document, according to superintendent Ann Bradshaw. Early this year, residents began asking for the study, to later find it would not be posted on the district’s website. Community members have expressed confusion, saying the secrecy adds to the district and board’s lack of transparency.

Monday night, board member Cathy Vadnais read aloud an excerpt from the study relating to toxicity among faculty in the district.

Vadnais, LaFond and board chairwoman Lori Donna told the faculty and staff present it feels like the board is blamed for what goes on within school walls. Trustees said teachers, who are at the center of school occurrences, have the responsibility to act when they see something wrong.

Teachers did not respond well to the remarks, which Milton Education and Support Association president Joanne Davidman called “teacher blaming.”

Meanwhile, teachers continued to ask for cultural education training for both themselves and trustees.

“It’s time for us to learn more,” music teacher Wendy Bell said, recognizing Milton is becoming a more diverse community than in recent history. “That’s one great step we can take.”

MTSD special educator Christina Reider questioned how this training would be implemented if faculty professional development opportunities are reduced in their new contracts, which are currently in mediation.

As demands from the community continue to increase, a few of their original requests still linger.

A date for a district-organized community forum on race has yet to be set. Bradshaw said she initially had a facilitator from Ohio booked for Saturday, Aug. 12, but plans fell through. She also contacted the Essex Community Justice Center.

Battle encouraged trustees to reach out to people within Vermont to moderate the forum. Many qualified people live locally who would be available, she said.

The board asked her for recommendations, to which Battle mentioned the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

Also on Monday’s agenda was newly posted criteria for Milton’s vacant interim athletic director position. The district said they looked at neighboring towns’ job descriptions, including South Burlington — where former athletic director Michael Jabour now works.

Hiring committee member Laurie Juskiewicz questioned whether the latest requirements — five years experience teaching, coaching or leading an athletic program, plus a master’s degree — would attract applicants based on what Milton can provide salary wise.

The meeting ended with outrage from LaFond and Vadnais’ husbands who said they’re tired of people verbally attacking their wives. LaFond said she fears walking around the grocery store, and Donna was reportedly accosted in a parking lot.

Nearing the end of the over four-hour long meeting, Donna said trustees won’t assume any intentions if others don’t assume theirs.

“We all want things to get better,” Vadnais said.