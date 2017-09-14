GEORGIA – Richard J. “Dick” McGrath, 75, passed away on Sept. 7, 2017 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington, surrounded by his loving family.

Richard was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. on June 4, 1942, the son of James and Edith (Laird) McGrath. They later moved to Massapequa Park, N.Y., where he graduated from Massapequa High School in 1960 and enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he served during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

On Aug. 21, 1965, he married Darelle “Dee” Mansfield in Massapequa Park. Richard was employed in the electrical field as a master electrician and held his master electrical license for most of his life. Some of the enterprises for which he worked were Delta Electric, McGrath Electric (owner), Wyeth Nutritionals (electrician) and retired as the state fire marshal and electrical safety inspector for the State of Vermont.

Richard’s passion was in electrical and fire safety training. He was an instructor in the VT Electrical Apprenticeship Program, a past president of the Vermont Electrical Contractors Association, member of the Vermont State Electricians’ Licensing Board for 15 years and member of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors.

He was the fire safety trainer for the Georgia Volunteer Fire Department, where he served from 1982 to 2016. He was an operator of, and instructor for, the Fire Safety Trailer Program for the State of Vermont. He was very involved as an instructor with the North Country International Fire Training School in teaching fire safety training for firefighters, as well as being on the board. He was a member of the International Association of Electrical Inspectors and the International Association for Arson Investigators.

He was also a member and past president of the Georgia Lions Club, a member of the Georgia Historical Society and a past leader of the Georgia Boy Scout Troop.

Richard and Dee were involved in Marriage Encounter for many years. Richard was very involved with the St. Ann’s and Ascension Churches. Richard enjoyed boating and fishing, researching safety information for community presentations and spending time with his family.

In addition to Dee, he is survived by his sons William McGrath and wife, Kathy (Pierpont), of Randolph and Scott McGrath and wife, Susannah (Magee), of Shelburne; by his grandson, Henry McGrath, of Shelburne; by his brother Brian McGrath and wife, Linda (Hassler), of New Jersey; by his cousin, Patricia Storch, and husband, Reginald, of New York; by many nieces and nephews and by his special friends Linda Carroll and family, and Chris Boyd.

In addition to his parents, Richard was predeceased by his sisters Alice and Barbara and by his brother James Jr.

For those who wish, memorial contributions in Richard’s memory may be made to the Georgia Fire and Rescue Assoc., 4134 Ethan Allen Highway, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Visiting hours were held Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at Minor Funeral Home in Milton.

A Fireman’s Memorial Service was held Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 at the Georgia Fire Station with prayers offered by the Rev. Henry Furman of Ascension Catholic Church. Burial followed in Hope Cemetery in Georgia.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com