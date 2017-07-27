Defendants deny wrongdoing in football hazing lawsuits

The defendants named in the latest hazing lawsuit have denied all allegations of negligence, court documents show.

Attorneys for the Milton Town School District and Town of Milton separately submitted answers to a complaint filed April 28, the second hazing-related suit currently in litigation.

This suit is nearly identical to that filed by family members of the late Jordan Preavy in August 2015. Both Jordan and this case’s plaintiff were sodomized with wooden objects at Milton High School football team functions, and their perpetrators took plea deals for crimes related to the hazing.

The victim in this case is now 19 but was just a freshman when the attack occurred. The Milton Independent doesn’t disclose names of victims of sexually-based crimes without their consent.

His attorney, Jerry O’Neill, was out of the office and could not be reached by press time Tuesday.

The lawsuit claims the defendants failed to protect the plaintiff from harassment and didn’t properly supervise the team, leading to the 2012 incident at a teammate’s home where two former players dragged the boy to the basement and forced a pool cue into his rectum, over his clothing.

The plaintiff says this negligence caused him emotional suffering that he still feels today.

In its answer, the Town of Milton denied all allegations, saying the school district is a separate municipal entity over which the town has no oversight.

The district’s response was slightly more specific and generally denied the complaint. It directly responded to the most serious allegations, including that MHS principal Anne Blake told the plaintiff to tell incoming freshmen he’d lied about hazing on the football team.

The complaint alleged Blake called the plaintiff and another teammate into her office and told them if the hazing rumors were true, she’d shut down the football program. Fearing retaliation from his peers, the plaintiff denied the rumors, he said.

The district admitted only that “Blake took her responsibilities seriously and made clear she would take action if she found any misconduct,” it reads.

The district also argued the lawsuit fails to provide evidence school officials breached their duty of care in preventing hazing, harassment and bullying, citing Vermont statute that says school districts aren’t expected to provide students immediate supervision at all times.

School attorney Pietro Lynn said this complaint and the Preavys’ don’t “demonstrate the district was on notice that anything of this nature was going on.”

“Vermont law is very clear,” continued Lynn, who is defending the district against both hazing lawsuits. “It requires actual notice.”

Lynn pointed to oral arguments heard in Chittenden County Superior Court in May, when Preavy family attorney Robert Appel cited former athletic director Joe Solomon’s handling of the “no homo[sexual]” game in 2009 as the district’s knowledge of hazing culture on the football team.

The game – which entailed boys complimenting one another and then quickly clarifying they’re heterosexual – is “insufficient to demonstrate we should have known there was actual, physical violence being perpetrated,” Lynn said.

He added at that time, Solomon conducted interviews and meetings with parents and students and sent a letter home threatening to cancel the season if the behavior continued, actions Lynn termed “above and beyond what would be expected given the nature of the allegations.”

In arguments in May, Appel said the school’s “culture of silence” was pervasive and prevented teenage boys from reporting embarrassing acts. He suggested a “reasonably diligent administrator, athletic director, football coach would have known.”

The judge has yet to issue a ruling on the district’s motion for summary judgment in the Preavy case, though Lynn added he’s optimistic the court will find in the district’s favor.