ZEPHYRHILLS, FLA. / ST. ALBANS, VT. – David A. Minor, 80, died Sunday April 22, 2018 at the Kindred Hospital-Central Tampa.

David was born Feb. 28, 1938 in St. Albans, the son of Arthur and Evonne (Hoben) Minor.

He married Janet Young on May 12, 1962. He lived in Milton while working at IBM. Dave retired from IBM and owned Minor’s Market on Lake Street in St. Albans for many years before retiring.

He loved wintering in Florida and eventually made his residence there, while summering for many years at Apple Island Resort in South Hero.

In addition to his loving wife and strongest advocate, Janet Minor, David is survived by his children Tawnia Pearo and her husband, Herbie, of Florida and Alburgh; Kim Gooding and her husband, Brad, of Florida and St. Albans; and Todd Minor and his wife, Sarah, of St. Albans; by his grandchildren Jeremy, Katherine, Timothy, Christopher, Samantha, Beth and Dereck; by his great-grandchildren Hailey, Zoey, Blake, Jaxon, Cobie and Jessa; by his brother Lee Minor and by several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sisters Harriette Wells and Ilene Drinkwine; by his brothers Carlton, Wallace, Jerry and Shirley Minor.

As per David’s wishes, a graveside service will be held in St. Luke’s Cemetery in Fairfax at a later date.

