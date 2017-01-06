David Hill

FAIRFAX – David M. Hill, 57, died unexpectedly Monday, Jan. 2, 2017 in Georgia.

David was born Oct. 22, 1959, in Burlington, the son of Merton and Helen (Howard) Hill.

David loved getting together with family and friends, watching Western movies and listening to bluegrass music.

He was self-employed for most of his life as a logger.

He is survived by his daughters Amy Hill and her fiancé, Adam Effron, of Philadelphia, and Mary Hill of Grand Isle; by his grandchildren Bailey, Jaedyn, Alexa and Liam; by his father Merton Hill of Cambridge; by his brothers and sisters Allen Hill and Raymonde Pepin of Newport, Lucy Pells and Jim Garrison of Milton, Jane Hill of Aubrey, Texas, Howard Hill and his wife, Joyce, of Jeffersonville, and Jimmy Hill and his wife, Lynn, of Milton, by several nieces and nephews; by his dear friend Kimberly Longe of Jeffersonville and by his best friend, his dog, Sam.

David was predeceased by his wife, Robyn; by his daughter Kimberley; by his mother, Helen Hill, and by his sister Robin Kilburn.

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 from noon to 2 p.m. with a memorial service held at 2 p.m. at Minor Funeral and Cremation Center in Milton. A celebration of David’s life will continue at the Eagles Club in Milton. A graveside service will be held at the Westford Plains Cemetery in the spring.

Online condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.