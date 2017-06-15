Dartmouth-bound, Derosia defies odds

Growing up, female empowerment was always tightly threaded through Jane Derosia’s experiences. Her mom was a business owner, along with her great aunt, and her grandmother never married, creating an open and undomesticated outlook on life.

Learning how to weave feminist views into her life, though, was its own craft. Holding tight to the idea that a scientific field was crucial to show her worth as a woman, Derosia felt failure after leaving an engineering camp early after just three days.

She feared she was failing her mom, who owned an environmental science-based business and died during Derosia’s freshman year at Milton High School. But she dug deeper and learned otherwise.

And that’s what she wrote about in her college application essay, convincing Dartmouth College to accept the unique and quirky 18-year-old to their institution, which Derosia says is just as unique and quirky as she is.

“It was a pipe dream kind of deal,” she said, noting her push for the challenging school brewed in the latter part of her high school career.

The first Ivy League-bound MHS graduate since the mid-1990s and only the fourth-ever in school history, Derosia is determined to take advantage of all the opportunities awaiting her in Hanover, N.H.

Unsure what she wishes to study, she’s currently enrolled in the department of arts and sciences. English and pharmacology are of special interest to her, but she says even if she ends up in science, she’ll continue to keep her hands busy with artistic pursuits – crocheting, knitting, embroidery, sewing, reading and painting, just to name a few.

“Just trying to do what I want and what I’m good at. That’s empowerment for me,” she said.

As she propels herself into the next phase of her life, Derosia said she’s looking forward to being surrounded by like-minded people who will go beyond small talk and venture into the crux of major topics like animal rights advocacy, something she’s already immersed herself in with fellow Dartmouth Facebook friends.

She loves Milton and has a strong passion for Vermont, she said, but getting outside of the public high school sphere, where interests and passions often don’t sort students, is guiding her to people who are just as “dorky” as her.

Experiencing the tragedy of losing a parent has made Derosia more mature, she said. She waxes philosophical about alternative concepts like avoiding Eurocentrism; she attributes her sense of empathy to encountering loss.

“When you’re hit with that [irreversible] reality when you’re 15, you’re like ‘Ah, life is real and real things happen,’” she said.

Entering Dartmouth’s “wildly diverse set of people,” Derosia hopes the existing wall of discomfort will crumble, allowing her to talk freely about her mom with people who can relate in some capacity.

“I’m hoping college is full of people asking and not being afraid to ask,” she said.

“But respecting boundaries,” she added, laughing.

In her last academic quarter at MHS, Derosia said she focused on learning about who she is and who she wants to be. Her four Advanced Placement classes were complete after quarter three, and for the first time in awhile, her premise shifted from a devotion to grades to an exploration of self.

Come September, when she leaves for Dartmouth, Derosia plans to further sculpt her identity through intellectual hobbies and by appreciating education as a forum, not a grade point average.

“The best summary of this feeling is, ‘I’ve made it,’ in a sense,” she said. “I got into my dream school, and I [graduated] high school.”

As she searches for a career path, she’s done some reflecting and realized her future isn’t based on getting rich. Enduring struggle and chasing goals keeps life fulfilling, she said.

Looking back at her shaky middle school performance, Derosia said she wasn’t bound for an Ivy League at the time. Come high school, however, something clicked, and she was off to the races.

Out of the nine “reach” schools she applied to, Dartmouth first stood out because she likes the color green, she joked.

Now that she’s on her way, she’s confident she made the right decision.

“I’m hoping I’ll love it so much I won’t want to leave,” she said.