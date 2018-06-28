MILTON – Dana J. “Tuna” Myers, 62, died early Saturday, June 23, 2018 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with his loving family by his side.

Dana was born in Montpelier on Aug. 26, 1955, the son of Bernard and Carolyn (Stone) Myers.

Dana married Rosemary Anne Marriott on Jan. 12, 1981 in Milton.

He worked for many years at the Fanny Allen Hospital in Colchester. He had also worked at UVM, HP Hood and Fire ProTec.

He loved camping, especially at the state parks in Addison, Grand Isle and at Lone Pine Campground. Dana looked forward to the annual Marriott family reunion and enjoyed going to Pete and Candi’s deer camp. He also loved the Boston Red Sox and NASCAR.

In addition to Rosemary, Dana is survived by his children Benjamin Liberty and his fiancé, Jessie Gosselin, of Georgia; Beth Goyet, and Bryan Myers and his wife, Karen, all of Milton; and by his honorary son, Thomas “Cheech” McDeavitt. Dana is also survived by his grandchildren Mikayla, Michael and Scarlett and Kody; by his stepmother, Sue Myers, of Williston; by his brothers and sisters Steve Myers of Leesburg, Fla., Suzanne Scott and her husband, Floyd, of Albemarle, N.C.; Laurie Myers of Middlebury, Barbara Robinson of Ripton, B. Eric Myers and his wife, Dawne, of Middlebury and Carolyn Fagga and her husband, Allen, of South Burlington.

He was predeceased by his parents, Bernard and Carolyn, and a niece, Jennifer Myers.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Milton Family Practice Scholarship Fund, 28 Center Dr., Milton, VT 05468.

Dana’s family would like to give special thanks to the University of Vermont Medical and nursing staff, especially Nancy Malholtra and the “Warden.”

Visiting hours will be held Sunday, July 1, 2018 from 2-4 p.m. at Minor Funeral Home in Milton with a reception to follow at the Eagles Club.

Condolences may be made to www.minorfh.com.